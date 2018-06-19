Trade war triggers an across-the-board risk aversion to commodities

Trade war triggered by the US has hit commodity prices hard, and most of them, including bullion, metals, oil, and even agri-commodities, have fallen to risk aversion. On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on up to $50-billion worth of Chinese imports.

China immediately retaliated with a similar move. In the last two days, the prices of oil, gold-silver, other metals, and most other commodities fell 2-3 per cent, while cotton prices fell over 5 per cent. Nigam Arora, a US-based analyst and author of Arora Report, said, “Fears of a trade war, concerns ...