MARKETS LIVE: Things to watch out for before the opening bell

Markets are likely to on a cautious note following Asian shares, that wobbled on Friday as investors braced for US tariffs against China.

US President Donald Trump has made up his mind to impose “pretty significant” tariffs and will unveil a list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods on Friday, an administration official said. Beijing has warned that it was ready to respond.

The US Fed, on Thursday, raised interest rates and took a more hawkish tone in forecasting a slightly faster pace of tightening for the rest of the year.

Back home, a rebound in food inflation and a jump in fuel prices in May led to wholesale inflation in the country rising to 4.43 per cent, from 3.18 per cent in April, its fastest uptick in 14 months.

Figures released by the commerce ministry on Thursday showed that rising inflation in the wholesale price index (WPI) was mainly led by double-digit inflation in petrol prices, while food prices rose by 1.6 per cent after low growth or deflation for the last three months.

Globally, The Asia Pacific MSCI index edged down 0.2 per cent, with most regional markets shrugging off a strong close on Wall Street. But Japan’s Nikkei average added 0.5 per cent.