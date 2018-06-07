MARKET LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty near 10750 post RBI policy decision

Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,364, up 185 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,742, up 58 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,271.32 +92.44 +0.26 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,207.66 +25.61 +0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,455.32 -1.14 0.00 S&P BSE 100 11,000.31 +21.36 +0.19 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,519.85 +3.88 +0.11 (Source: BSE) Top stock ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today: But ITC, SBI BUY ITC CMP: Rs 270.40 TARGET: Rs 292 STOP LOSS: Rs 260 The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 288 to bottom out at around 266 levels which is exactly at the significant 200DMA levels and has formed a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart. The chart looks very attractive with the risk- reward ratio very much favourable for a buy and with the RSI indicator also showing a trend reversal, the bias has turned positive with potential to rise further in the coming days. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 292 keeping a stop loss of 260. READ MORE RBI's repo rate hike: Two factors that took the market by surprise The decision to raise the repo rate by 25 bps is surprising for two reasons. The first is that it is being done in expectation of inflation increasing in the coming months, though the targeted rate at 4.8-4.9% is still below the 6% upper band. This was not the stance taken earlier, even as inflation increased and expectations were in the upward direction. The second is that the decision was unanimous, which has rarely been the case in past policies where not more than 2 members spoke of rate hikes or assumed a hawkish tone. READ MORE

opened higher after the Monetary Policy Committee hiked repo rates by 25 bps to 6.25%, for the first time in four years, while maintaining a neutral stance.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) on Wednesday unanimously voted for a rate hike, citing the fear of inflation, partly flared by the recent spike in crude oil prices. The central bank’s April policy tone was dovish and it had actually lowered inflation forecasts for the first and second half of 2018-19.

Globally, rose Thursday, with in Japan and South Korea notching convincing gains in early morning trade. That followed moves higher on Wall Street in the last session, which saw the Dow Jones industrial average close above 25,000.

The Nikkei 225 edged up by 0.69 perc ent in early morning trade. South Korean stocks saw similar gains, with the benchmark Kospi up 0.67 per cent.

