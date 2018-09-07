MARKETS LIVE: Indices open weak on negative global cues; rupee hits 72/$

BSE Sensex opening gainers and losers Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,124, down 119 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,505, down 32 points. RUPEE ALERT Rupee falls past 72/$ at opening Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 38,408.47 +165.66 +0.43 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 12,112.26 +41.60 +0.34 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,549.55 +72.25 +0.21 S&P BSE 100 11,861.23 +38.35 +0.32 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,667.13 +14.07 +0.39 Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities Buy Zinc Target: Rs 180 Stop loss: Rs 172 Zinc lately has started outperforming Lead and we expect the momentum to continue for a couple of more trading session. It has closed above its short-term moving average of 13 and 20. RSI_14 has started curving upwards and is near 50. Zinc had made harami candlestick pattern after fall which indicates that sellers have exhausted and buying is slowly emerging. We recommend long position with a target of 180 and stop loss of 172. Click here for more Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: BUY MRPL CMP: Rs 77.15 TARGET: Rs 86 STOP LOSS: Rs 72.80 The stock has made a double bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support at 73 levels and has given a positive bullish candle signifying strength and has potential to rise still further in the coming days. The chart looks attractive and with the RSI indicating a steep rise with a trend reversal has signaled a buy. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 86 keeping a stop loss of 72.80. Click here for more

Benchmark indices opened weak following weak Asian markets and as the rupee hit 72 against US dollar in the opening trade.



The rupee crossed the 72-a-dollar mark on Thursday, but retreated on intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The currency fell to 72.07 a dollar in intra-day trade, but closed just below the 72-mark. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday there was no need for a knee-jerk reaction because of the rupee movement.

Globally, Asian shares slipped to a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new round of Sino-US tariffs could come at any moment, while a slump in US chip stocks rippled through the tech sector.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.34 per cent to reach its lowest since mid-July last year.

The Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent, undermined by a rising yen and reports US President Donald Trump could be contemplating taking on Japan over trade.

Nerves were already frayed as the public comment period for proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports ends at 0400 GMT, and the tariffs could go into effect shortly afterward.