Texmo Pipes zooms 67% in 4 days on order win worth Rs 813 million from L&T

-
ALSO READ
L&T gains on order win worth Rs 23.88 billion
Larsen & Toubro extends gains on strong Q4 operational performance
Analysts keep faith in Larsen & Toubro despite buyback proposal
L&T hits over two-month high; stock up 11% in two weeks
First buyback can bring cheer to L&T's shareholders, say analysts
-
The stock of plastic products company trading at its 52-week high has zoomed 67% in past four trading days from Rs 23.35 on Monday. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down marginally 0.09% during the same period.
“The Company has received an order of HDPE Pipe worth Rs 813 million from Larsen & Toubro Limited, Chennai. The execution period of the aforesaid order is 9 months,” Texmo Pipes & Products said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.
At 12:21 pm; the stock was trading 19.7% higher at Rs 38.90 on back of an over four-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 7.45 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU