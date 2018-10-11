MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, rupee to guide indices today; TCS results eyed

Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to focus on movement, corporate earnings, and global developments during the day.

The snapped its six-session losing streak to end 18 paise higher at 74.21 against the US dollar Wednesday after the American currency weakened overseas.

Stock specific action will also continue as IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is slated to announce its September quarter earnings today. Majority of the analysts expect IT companies to report healthy numbers led by the ramp-up of recent large deal wins, improving the macro environment, and strong seasonality.

Globally, Asian share sank on Thursday after Wall Street suffered its worst drubbing in eight months, a conflagration of wealth that could threaten business confidence and investment across the globe.

It also raised the stakes for US inflation figures due later on Thursday as a high outcome would only stoke speculation of more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.9 per cent to its lowest in 17 months. Japan’s Nikkei sank 3.2 per cent in early trading, which would be the biggest daily drop since March.

On Wall Street, the S&P500 suffered its biggest one-day fall since February as technology shares tumbled on fears of slowing demand.