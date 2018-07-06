MARKETS LIVE: Indices inch higher ahead of tariff deadline; auto stocks up

Swadhaar buyout to support RBL Bank's retail plans, regulatory needs After a strong performance in 2017-18, investors have given a thumbs-up to RBL Bank’s move to hike stake to 100 per cent from the current 60.5 per cent in Swadhaar Finserve, which offers services in underbanked areas. Since the announcement on June 28, RBL’s stock has gained about five per cent, outperforming the 0.4 per cent rise in the Nifty Bank index. READ MORE F&O Strategies ITC JULY FUTURES: Buy around 271-272 for a potential upside target of 284 with a stop below 264 (spot levels) VEDL JULY FUTURES: Sell around 219.50-220 for a potential downside target of 205 with a stop loss placed above 230 (spot levels) SHORT STRANGLE IN RELIANCE : Sell one lot of RELIANCE JUL 1020 CE @ 9-10 & Sell one lot of RELIANCE JUL 920 PE @ 7-8 | Max Profit: 16000 | Cumm Inflow: 16 | Stop Loss: 24 | Target: 2-3 (Premium) (Source: Karvy) Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,563, down 12 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,743, down 7 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,554.63 -19.92 -0.06 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,261.27 -2.42 -0.02 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,781.42 -41.13 -0.13 S&P BSE 100 11,010.44 -4.12 -0.04 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,297.70 +4.74 +0.14 (Source: BSE)

The benchmark indices are trading marginally higher even as investors brace for developments on the trade front as await from the and to take effect later on Friday.



Among individual stocks, the Auto index has risen nearly 1% led by rise in the stocks of Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States would begin collecting on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports at 12:01 am Washington time (0401 GMT) on Friday, and warned that subsequent rounds could see imposed on more than $500 billion worth of goods.

Faltering Chinese dented Asian stocks in a choppy Friday morning, just hours before Washington is set to impose tariffs on Chinese imports that many investors fear might trigger a full-scale in a blow to the global economy.

Seoul’s Kospi index fell 0.2 per cent and shares in Taiwan were 0.4 per cent lower. Australian shares were up 0.4 per cent. China’s major indices were choppy in early trade, with the blue-chip CSI300 index in and out of negative territory. It was last 0.2 per cent lower, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.3 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index was 0.7 per cent higher after closing at a three-month low on Thursday.