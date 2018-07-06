MARKETS LIVE: Indices inch higher ahead of tariff deadline; auto stocks up

-
Swadhaar buyout to support RBL Bank's retail plans, regulatory needs After a strong performance in 2017-18, investors have given a thumbs-up to RBL Bank’s move to hike stake to 100 per cent from the current 60.5 per cent in Swadhaar Finserve, which offers services in underbanked areas. Since the announcement on June 28, RBL’s stock has gained about five per cent, outperforming the 0.4 per cent rise in the Nifty Bank index. READ MORE F&O Strategies ITC JULY FUTURES: Buy around 271-272 for a potential upside target of 284 with a stop below 264 (spot levels) VEDL JULY FUTURES: Sell around 219.50-220 for a potential downside target of 205 with a stop loss placed above 230 (spot levels) SHORT STRANGLE IN RELIANCE : Sell one lot of RELIANCE JUL 1020 CE @ 9-10 & Sell one lot of RELIANCE JUL 920 PE @ 7-8 | Max Profit: 16000 | Cumm Inflow: 16 | Stop Loss: 24 | Target: 2-3 (Premium) (Source: Karvy) Nifty sectoral trend BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,563, down 12 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,743, down 7 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,554.63 -19.92 -0.06 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,261.27 -2.42 -0.02 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,781.42 -41.13 -0.13 S&P BSE 100 11,010.44 -4.12 -0.04 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,297.70 +4.74 +0.14 (Source: BSE)
Among individual stocks, the Nifty Auto index has risen nearly 1% led by rise in the stocks of Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.
