- MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, March quarter nos top factors to watch out for
- Market Ahead, May 29: All you need to know before the Opening Bell
- India's m-cap lags as Sensex scales new highs on post election euphoria
- Sebi proposes framework for 'regulatory sandbox' for financial institutions
- Despite high returns, avoid gilt funds if you are a small investor
- Foreign fund inflows, positive domestic cues lift markets to a fresh high
- Investment advisors under Sebi lens over complaints of overcharging
- Street positive on Sun Pharma's health despite disappointing Q4 results
- New debt disclosure norms to improve transparency, say fund managers
- Manpasand Beverages shares continue to fall; tank 36% in two sessions
MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, March quarter nos top factors to watch out for
Catch all the live market updates here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and weak Asian peers indicate a tepid start for the domestic stocks on Thursday. Trading is expected to be volatile ahead of expiry of May series F&O contracts (due Thursday).
Benchmark indices ended Tuesday's session with marginal gains, but at record high levels for the third consecutive session. The S&P BSE Sensex settled 66 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 39,750 while the broader Nifty50 index ended the day at 11,929, up 4 points or 0.03 per cent.
RESULTS CORNER
Nearly 650 companies including Adani Power, IDFC, and NBFC are slated to declare their March quarter results for the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares fell on Wednesday amid fears of global economic downturn with US-China trade tensions showing no signs of abating. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.4 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei faltered 1.4 per cent.
In the overnight trade, US stocks settled lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 237 points to close at 25,349 levels while the S&P500 ended 24 points lower at 2,802 levels. The Nasdaq ended 30 points lower at 7,607 levels.
In commodities, oil prices slipped in the early trade. Brent crude futures were at $69.85 at 6:31 am, down 26 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from the last session’s close.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More