MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, oil prices, rupee to steer indices today

are likely to take cues from Asian shares that crept cautiously higher as early gains in US stock futures spoke of some improvement in risk appetite.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.14 per cent. The Japanese stock are closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

SGX Nifty

The futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,961.50 levels, up 39 points or 0.4 per cent in the early trade.

That apart, investors will look forward to India Nikkei Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data to be released later in the day today.

Amid stock specific action, Jet Airways will remain in focus as the private airline failed to pay the interest and principal installment which was due to the consortium of Indian banks (led by State Bank of India) on 31st December 2018. Also, investors will keep a tab on Tata Motors after the company reported 8 per cent fall in total sales to 50,440 units versus 54,627 units YoY.

On Tuesday, the today closed at 69.4475 a dollar against its previous close of 69.7700 per dollar.

Prices

US began 2019 in positive territory on Wednesday, although the general outlook for the year is weak amid soaring US crude supply and concerns of an economic slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spot crude futures were trading at $45.86 per barrel, up 45 cents, or 1 per cent, from their final close in 2018. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.



(with Reuters input)