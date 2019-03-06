- Reliance AIF's first commodity fund plans to raise Rs 700 crore
- New NBFC loans for real estate developers may be Rs 1.7 trillion
- Equity markets lost sheen in Q3; MCX posts 42.6% gain in total income
- IndusInd Bank likely to continue underperforming industry peers
- JSPL to gain from expansion in capacity, better pricing for steel
- Mid, small caps see big surge after a year of sharp underperformance
- From Sun Pharma to Biocon, US to remain a challenge for Indian drug firms
- Sebi directs promoters, directors of Supreme Tex to disgorge over Rs 18 cr
- NEEV Fund invests in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems
- Market Wrap: Sensex ends 379 pts up, Nifty at 10,987; Tata Motors soars 7%
MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, crude oil and global cues key triggers for today
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Shares of Sun Pharma may hog the limelight on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought an explanation from the company on the alleged fund diversion of Rs 42,000 crore through its key distributor and subsidiary Aditya Mediasales (AML).
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may also remain in focus as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is drawing up a new code for them which envisages curbs on the licensing and businesses of bank-led units, parity in CEO remuneration package with that of private banks, and a gradual shift to the risk-based supervision (RBS) system.
Besides, reports suggesting India is likely to impose retaliatory tariffs on $10.6 billion worth of goods imported from the US will also be closely monitored. Fresh directional cues from US-China trade negotiations, movement of rupee against the US dollar and crude oil prices are the other key events that will impact investor sentiment today.
The domestic stock market ended with sharp gains on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex settled at 36,443, up 379 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,987, up 123 points.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were trading mixed in the early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited fresh directional cues from US-China trade negotiations and a weaker Wall Street finish capped broader gains, while robust US economic data supported the dollar. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed while Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.5 per cent.
US stocks ended lower in the overnight trade. In the commodity market, oil prices fell over 0.5 per cent on Wednesday on rise in US production.
(With Reuters inputs)
(With Reuters inputs)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More