MARKETS LIVE: Trade tensions, Fed decision key things to watch today

Catch all the live market actions here

The US-China trade issues, movement of rupee and crude oil as well as the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision will play a key role in deciding the market trend this week



More volatility is also expected on Dalal Street in the coming week, as September series futures and options contracts expire on Thursday.



After Friday's crash, which was led by financial stocks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are closely monitoring developments in financial markets and are ready to take appropriate steps if needed, a central bank statement said on Sunday.



Globally, markets will closely watch the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outcome, which is due on Wednesday. While the Fed kept the target range for federal funds rate at 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent at its August 2018 meeting, the market now thinks a 25 basis points rate hike this week may be a strong possibility.



That apart, tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US will be effective on Monday and $110 billion of goods from the US will start conceding Chinese tariffs around the same time.



The safe haven yen gained on Monday in holiday-thinned trading as China canceled upcoming tariff talks with the United States. Most of the action was in currencies as financial markets in Japan, China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

SI Reporter