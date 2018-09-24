Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Jet Airways, Godrej Properties hit 52-week low

-
-
Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure from Anil Ambani Group, Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, IFCI, Manappuram Finance and PNB Housing Finance from the financials too hit 52-week lows today.
At 12:57 pm: Nifty 500 index was trading 1.5% lower at 9,288 points, as compared to 1.1% decline in the Nifty 50 index. Since September 14, in past five trading days, Nifty 500 index slipped 5% against 4.3% fall in the benchmark index.
YES Bank hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 216, down 5% in intra-day trade on the NSE. The stock tanked 29% on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curtailed the term of lender's founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the bank to look for his replacement by January 2019.
The private sector lender said on Wednesday that the RBI had allowed Kapoor to continue only till January 31. “The board of directors of the bank is scheduled to meet on September 25 to decide on the course of action,” YES Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Maruti Suzuki India, too, hit a 52-week low of Rs 7,591, down 5.6% on the NSE, falling 23% in past two months. The country’s largest car maker had reported a decline in sales for the second consecutive month last month, as floods in Kerala adversely affected demand. Maruti’s overall August 18 volumes at 158,189 units were down 3% Y/Y with domestic PV volumes down 4% Y/Y.
“The income-tax (I-T) department has launched a two-day survey operation at the business premises of the Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet Airways in connection with alleged financial irregularities and suspicious transactions,” the Business Standard reported quoting an I-T source. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
Income Tax officials are conducting a survey at the premises of the company since 19 September 2018. The company is fully cooperating with the authorities and are responding to the queries raised by the Income Tax Authorities, Jet Airways said on a clarification on news report.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|ADITYA BIRLA CAP
|117.00
|116.10
|120.10
|21-Sep-18
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|36.50
|35.75
|36.40
|21-Sep-18
|APL APOLLO
|1438.00
|1432.05
|1490.00
|21-Sep-18
|ASHOKA BUILDCON
|111.35
|109.20
|111.00
|21-Sep-18
|BALMER LAWRIE
|188.90
|187.00
|192.50
|21-Sep-18
|BEML LTD
|680.70
|678.70
|692.10
|21-Sep-18
|BGR ENERGY SYS.
|64.20
|64.10
|65.10
|21-Sep-18
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|307.60
|305.05
|310.00
|21-Sep-18
|BLUE DART EXP.
|3060.00
|3045.00
|3050.00
|21-Sep-18
|BLUE STAR
|634.35
|630.65
|632.00
|27-Jun-18
|CCL PRODUCTS
|253.55
|251.00
|252.55
|14-Aug-18
|CENTRAL BANK
|43.50
|42.60
|53.20
|21-Sep-18
|CENTURY PLY.
|190.65
|190.00
|192.00
|21-Sep-18
|DEEPAK FERT.
|208.95
|208.20
|216.30
|21-Sep-18
|DISH TV
|59.95
|59.65
|60.05
|21-Sep-18
|DREDGING CORPN.
|401.20
|400.00
|410.00
|21-Sep-18
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|212.55
|209.00
|216.00
|21-Sep-18
|EROS INTL.MEDIA
|95.15
|94.00
|97.40
|21-Sep-18
|EVEREADY INDS.
|215.25
|211.55
|215.75
|21-Sep-18
|FINOLEX INDS.
|525.70
|515.50
|523.00
|21-Sep-18
|G M D C
|100.45
|100.45
|101.75
|28-Jun-18
|GE T&D INDIA
|261.75
|260.00
|262.25
|21-Sep-18
|GODREJ AGROVET
|519.00
|519.00
|522.00
|21-Sep-18
|GODREJ PROPERT.
|565.15
|560.00
|569.40
|21-Sep-18
|GUJ PIPAVAV PORT
|101.95
|101.10
|101.55
|21-Sep-18
|H F C L
|19.25
|19.20
|19.55
|21-Sep-18
|HERITAGE FOODS
|528.20
|528.20
|549.00
|21-Sep-18
|HSIL
|265.00
|265.00
|265.20
|21-Sep-18
|IFCI
|14.25
|14.10
|14.40
|21-Sep-18
|IIFL HOLDINGS
|570.00
|538.60
|556.00
|30-Oct-17
|IRB INFRA.DEVL.
|140.25
|139.55
|148.10
|21-Sep-18
|JAGRAN PRAKASHAN
|113.75
|110.95
|114.55
|13-Aug-18
|JET AIRWAYS
|216.65
|216.05
|223.65
|21-Sep-18
|JP ASSOCIATES
|7.65
|7.50
|8.05
|21-Sep-18
|KALPATARU POWER
|322.75
|320.30
|321.05
|12-Sep-18
|KANSAI NEROLAC
|432.85
|414.60
|436.10
|02-Jul-18
|KARNATAKA BANK
|103.40
|103.05
|105.00
|21-Sep-18
|KARUR VYSYA BANK
|82.30
|81.20
|83.00
|21-Sep-18
|KESORAM INDS.
|65.50
|65.05
|65.95
|21-Sep-18
|M T N L
|14.30
|14.05
|14.55
|20-Jul-18
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAY
|231.65
|227.40
|228.95
|21-Sep-18
|MANAPPURAM FIN.
|77.05
|76.80
|78.70
|21-Sep-18
|MARUTI SUZUKI
|7614.00
|7590.70
|7599.65
|21-Sep-18
|MAS FINANC SER
|516.80
|516.40
|525.00
|21-Sep-18
|MOTHERSON SUMI
|252.00
|250.10
|274.25
|28-Jun-18
|NATL.FERTILIZER
|40.45
|40.00
|40.00
|21-Sep-18
|NLC INDIA
|67.80
|67.60
|68.10
|21-Sep-18
|OBEROI REALTY
|400.95
|395.10
|401.00
|11-Oct-17
|ORIENT CEMENT
|96.70
|95.30
|97.80
|21-Sep-18
|PNB HOUSING
|1066.00
|1044.00
|1050.05
|21-Sep-18
|RALLIS INDIA
|184.80
|181.80
|182.55
|21-Sep-18
|RAMCO SYSTEMS
|316.50
|315.00
|315.00
|21-Sep-18
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|313.50
|310.50
|324.45
|21-Sep-18
|RELIANCE INFRA.
|326.90
|325.15
|328.50
|21-Sep-18
|RELIANCE POWER
|27.40
|27.10
|28.40
|21-Sep-18
|REPCO HOME FIN
|431.50
|427.80
|447.80
|21-Sep-18
|S C I
|45.95
|45.80
|46.00
|21-Sep-18
|SBI LIFE INSURAN
|591.15
|585.50
|589.50
|21-Sep-18
|SUPREME INDS.
|1069.70
|1060.15
|1060.60
|28-Sep-17
|SUZLON ENERGY
|6.55
|6.45
|6.45
|21-Sep-18
|SYMPHONY
|985.00
|971.05
|984.05
|12-Sep-18
|TVS SRICHAKRA
|2675.00
|2650.00
|2700.00
|21-Sep-18
|UJJIVAN FIN.SER.
|276.70
|275.00
|280.05
|21-Sep-18
|UNICHEM LABS.
|209.65
|206.10
|207.50
|21-Sep-18
|UNITECH
|2.85
|2.80
|2.80
|21-Sep-18
|VARDHMAN TEXTILE
|991.15
|970.00
|990.30
|21-Sep-18
|VRL LOGISTICS
|286.70
|285.00
|287.05
|19-Sep-18
|YES BANK
|224.40
|215.85
|218.10
|21-Sep-18
