NBFCs are a high-risk bet now; bottom-fishing here is fraught with risks
Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Jet Airways, Godrej Properties hit 52-week low

Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Ujjivan Financial, IFCI, Manappuram Finance and PNB Housing among 68 stocks from the Nifty 500 index hit 52-week low

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stock market
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Shares of YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Jet Airways, Godrej Properties, Finolex Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services and Eveready Industries are among 68 stocks from the Nifty 500 index that have hit their respective 52-week low as the benchmark indices trade 1% down tracking weakness in Asian markets.

Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure from Anil Ambani Group, Allahabad Bank, Central Bank of India, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, IFCI, Manappuram Finance and PNB Housing Finance from the financials too hit 52-week lows today.

At 12:57 pm: Nifty 500 index was trading 1.5% lower at 9,288 points, as compared to 1.1% decline in the Nifty 50 index. Since September 14, in past five trading days, Nifty 500 index slipped 5% against 4.3% fall in the benchmark index.

YES Bank hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 216, down 5% in intra-day trade on the NSE. The stock tanked 29% on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curtailed the term of lender's founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the bank to look for his replacement by January 2019.

The private sector lender said on Wednesday that the RBI had allowed Kapoor to continue only till January 31. “The board of directors of the bank is scheduled to meet on September 25 to decide on the course of action,” YES Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Maruti Suzuki India, too, hit a 52-week low of Rs 7,591, down 5.6% on the NSE, falling 23% in past two months. The country’s largest car maker had reported a decline in sales for the second consecutive month last month, as floods in Kerala adversely affected demand. Maruti’s overall August 18 volumes at 158,189 units were down 3% Y/Y with domestic PV volumes down 4% Y/Y.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways (India) skid 6% to Rs 216, extending its Friday’s 6% decline after the media report suggested that the Income tax department conducts survey operation at the business premises of the company.

“The income-tax (I-T) department has launched a two-day survey operation at the business premises of the Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet Airways in connection with alleged financial irregularities and suspicious transactions,” the Business Standard reported quoting an I-T source. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

Income Tax officials are conducting a survey at the premises of the company since 19 September 2018. The company is fully cooperating with the authorities and are responding to the queries raised by the Income Tax Authorities, Jet Airways said on a clarification on news report.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ADITYA BIRLA CAP 117.00 116.10 120.10 21-Sep-18
ALLAHABAD BANK 36.50 35.75 36.40 21-Sep-18
APL APOLLO 1438.00 1432.05 1490.00 21-Sep-18
ASHOKA BUILDCON 111.35 109.20 111.00 21-Sep-18
BALMER LAWRIE 188.90 187.00 192.50 21-Sep-18
BEML LTD 680.70 678.70 692.10 21-Sep-18
BGR ENERGY SYS. 64.20 64.10 65.10 21-Sep-18
BHARAT DYNAMICS 307.60 305.05 310.00 21-Sep-18
BLUE DART EXP. 3060.00 3045.00 3050.00 21-Sep-18
BLUE STAR 634.35 630.65 632.00 27-Jun-18
CCL PRODUCTS 253.55 251.00 252.55 14-Aug-18
CENTRAL BANK 43.50 42.60 53.20 21-Sep-18
CENTURY PLY. 190.65 190.00 192.00 21-Sep-18
DEEPAK FERT. 208.95 208.20 216.30 21-Sep-18
DISH TV 59.95 59.65 60.05 21-Sep-18
DREDGING CORPN. 401.20 400.00 410.00 21-Sep-18
EDELWEISS.FIN. 212.55 209.00 216.00 21-Sep-18
EROS INTL.MEDIA 95.15 94.00 97.40 21-Sep-18
EVEREADY INDS. 215.25 211.55 215.75 21-Sep-18
FINOLEX INDS. 525.70 515.50 523.00 21-Sep-18
G M D C 100.45 100.45 101.75 28-Jun-18
GE T&D INDIA 261.75 260.00 262.25 21-Sep-18
GODREJ AGROVET 519.00 519.00 522.00 21-Sep-18
GODREJ PROPERT. 565.15 560.00 569.40 21-Sep-18
GUJ PIPAVAV PORT 101.95 101.10 101.55 21-Sep-18
H F C L 19.25 19.20 19.55 21-Sep-18
HERITAGE FOODS 528.20 528.20 549.00 21-Sep-18
HSIL 265.00 265.00 265.20 21-Sep-18
IFCI 14.25 14.10 14.40 21-Sep-18
IIFL HOLDINGS 570.00 538.60 556.00 30-Oct-17
IRB INFRA.DEVL. 140.25 139.55 148.10 21-Sep-18
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN 113.75 110.95 114.55 13-Aug-18
JET AIRWAYS 216.65 216.05 223.65 21-Sep-18
JP ASSOCIATES 7.65 7.50 8.05 21-Sep-18
KALPATARU POWER 322.75 320.30 321.05 12-Sep-18
KANSAI NEROLAC 432.85 414.60 436.10 02-Jul-18
KARNATAKA BANK 103.40 103.05 105.00 21-Sep-18
KARUR VYSYA BANK 82.30 81.20 83.00 21-Sep-18
KESORAM INDS. 65.50 65.05 65.95 21-Sep-18
M T N L 14.30 14.05 14.55 20-Jul-18
MAHINDRA HOLIDAY 231.65 227.40 228.95 21-Sep-18
MANAPPURAM FIN. 77.05 76.80 78.70 21-Sep-18
MARUTI SUZUKI 7614.00 7590.70 7599.65 21-Sep-18
MAS FINANC SER 516.80 516.40 525.00 21-Sep-18
MOTHERSON SUMI 252.00 250.10 274.25 28-Jun-18
NATL.FERTILIZER 40.45 40.00 40.00 21-Sep-18
NLC INDIA 67.80 67.60 68.10 21-Sep-18
OBEROI REALTY 400.95 395.10 401.00 11-Oct-17
ORIENT CEMENT 96.70 95.30 97.80 21-Sep-18
PNB HOUSING 1066.00 1044.00 1050.05 21-Sep-18
RALLIS INDIA 184.80 181.80 182.55 21-Sep-18
RAMCO SYSTEMS 316.50 315.00 315.00 21-Sep-18
RELIANCE CAPITAL 313.50 310.50 324.45 21-Sep-18
RELIANCE INFRA. 326.90 325.15 328.50 21-Sep-18
RELIANCE POWER 27.40 27.10 28.40 21-Sep-18
REPCO HOME FIN 431.50 427.80 447.80 21-Sep-18
S C I 45.95 45.80 46.00 21-Sep-18
SBI LIFE INSURAN 591.15 585.50 589.50 21-Sep-18
SUPREME INDS. 1069.70 1060.15 1060.60 28-Sep-17
SUZLON ENERGY 6.55 6.45 6.45 21-Sep-18
SYMPHONY 985.00 971.05 984.05 12-Sep-18
TVS SRICHAKRA 2675.00 2650.00 2700.00 21-Sep-18
UJJIVAN FIN.SER. 276.70 275.00 280.05 21-Sep-18
UNICHEM LABS. 209.65 206.10 207.50 21-Sep-18
UNITECH 2.85 2.80 2.80 21-Sep-18
VARDHMAN TEXTILE 991.15 970.00 990.30 21-Sep-18
VRL LOGISTICS 286.70 285.00 287.05 19-Sep-18
YES BANK 224.40 215.85 218.10 21-Sep-18

First Published: Mon, September 24 2018. 13:24 IST

