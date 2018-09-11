MARKETS LIVE: Rupee to continue to be the main focus today

S&P, Nasdaq edge higher after recent losses US stocks mostly edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounding to snap a four-day losing streak, although a drop in Apple kept gains in check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.47 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 25,857.07, the S&P 500 gained 5.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,877.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.62 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 7,924.16. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices are expected to continue to focus on the rupee after the Indian currency dropped another 72 paise on Monday to a record low of 72.45 against the US dollar. The drop in the rupee roiled the financial markets with the BSE’s Sensex shedding 468 points, its biggest fall in 6-months and the yield on 10-year government bonds touching a four-year high of 8.15 per cent.

Widening current account deficit (CAD) is another major worry for the markets. The current account gap widened to $15.8 billion in June — 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) — because of increase in oil payments. Investors are also spooked by fears that the CAD might widen further, amid worsening domestic fundamentals

The sharp depreciating of the rupee, leading to rise in inflation and widening CAD may also prompt the Reserve Bank of India to increase policy rates in its October policy review

Among macro data pointers, investors will also look out for July industrial production, August CPI inflation due on Wednesday and WPI inflation data for August to be announced on Friday. Industrial production rose to a five-month high of 7 per cent in June while CPI inflation fell to 4.17 per cent in July, lowest in nine months, driven by cheaper food items.

Globally, Asian shares were struggling to snap an eight-session losing streak on Tuesday as investors decided no news was good news on tariffs, while the pound touched a five-week top on hints a Brexit deal might be nearer.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan wavered either side of flat having hit its lowest since July last year on Monday. Japan's Nikkei fared better on the back of a softer yen and climbed 0.6 per cent.