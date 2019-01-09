MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 200 pts up, Nifty above 10,850; Infosys gains 2%

NMDC slips 2% in early trade following the finance ministry has approved state-owned iron ore producer's share buyback plan worth Rs 1,000 crore.
The shares of NMDC were trading nearly 3 per cent lower after the finance ministry approved its share buyback plan worth Rs 1,000 crore. The timeline for the launch of the offer will be decided by NMDC's board.
In the broader market, S&P BSE Midcap was trading at 15,189 levels, up 62 points or 0.4 per cent, while S&P BSE SmallCap was ruling 53 points or 0.4 per cent up at 14,678 levels.
The rupee opened 16 paise higher at 70.05 against the US dollar amid positive global cues and rise in crude oil prices.
(with Reuters input)
