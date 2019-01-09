MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 200 pts up, Nifty above 10,850; Infosys gains 2%

JUST IN
IT Q3 preview: Seasonally slow quarter; CY19 outlook to be watched
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday taking cues from their Asian peers.

The shares of NMDC were trading nearly 3 per cent lower after the finance ministry approved its share buyback plan worth Rs 1,000 crore. The timeline for the launch of the offer will be decided by NMDC's board.

In the broader market, S&P BSE Midcap was trading at 15,189 levels, up 62 points or 0.4 per cent, while S&P BSE SmallCap was ruling 53 points or 0.4 per cent up at 14,678 levels.

The rupee opened 16 paise higher at 70.05 against the US dollar amid positive global cues and rise in crude oil prices.

Global Markets

Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by optimism the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that will severely disrupt the global economy. The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day on Wednesday, amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of US farm and energy commodities and increased access to China’s markets  

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.09 per cent to end at 23,787.45 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.97 per cent to 2,574.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.08 per cent to 6,897.00.

Oil Prices

US crude oil prices on Wednesday rose above $50 per barrel for the first time in 2019 on hopes that Washington and Beijing can resolve a trade dispute that has triggered a global economic slowdown.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $50.14 per barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.7 per cent from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

NMDC slips 2% in early trade following the finance ministry has approved state-owned iron ore producer's share buyback plan worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Sectoral trend on NSE

Opening gainers and losers in BSE Sensex

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,185, up 205 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,860, up 58 points.

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,309.40 +328.47 +0.91   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,387.62 +93.31 +0.83   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,674.67 +54.49 +0.17   S&P BSE 100 11,162.53 +81.17 +0.73   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,490.05 +5.53 +0.16

Rupee opening   Rupee opens at 70.05/$ vs its previous close of 70.21 per dollar. 

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher The market is waiting for Nifty to cross 10830-10850 levels for higher targets as for now Nifty is holding on to the support of 10650-10700. Support for the day is seen at 35730/10740 while resistance is seen at 36240/10850. Bank Nifty would have a range of 27240-27780. Now with the onset of result season market would continue with its volatility, Metal index is currently at a good support level from where a bounce cannot be ruled out, also is the case with sugar stocks which seems to be in the new round of momentum. Click here to read more

Buy Axis Bank for target of Rs 704, SL of Rs 620: HDFC Securities Buy Axis Bank at Rs 651 Target: Rs 704 Stop Loss: Rs 620   The stock price has given Symmetrical Triangle breakout on the Daily charts. Higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts. Volumes gradually improving along with the price rise. The stock price has been trading above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 DMA. Oscillators and Indicators setup is bullish. The banking sector is likely to outperform.   Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between 651 and 635 for the target of 704, keeping stop loss at 620 on closing basis. Click here for more

Infosys, NMDC, Kridhan Infra and IndusInd Bank among top stocks to watch Positive Asian cues and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) indicate firm opening for the domestic stock on Wednesday. At 08:38 am, the Nifty futures on SGX traded 82 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 10,919.50.   Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today

Today's picks: From Coal India to UPL, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday UPL  Current price: Rs 752 Target price: Rs 740   Keep a stop at Rs 759 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 742 and Rs 745. Book profits at Rs 740.   Coal India  Current price: Rs 233 Target price: Rs 237   Keep a stop at Rs 231 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 235 and Rs 236. Book profits at Rs 237. Click here for more

Rupee check The rupee on Tuesday plunged by 53 paise to close at 70.21 against the US dollar amid renewed concerns over widening of current account deficit following constant rise in global crude oil prices.  
First Published: Wed, January 09 2019. 08:12 IST

Business Standard
177 22