MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 200 pts up, Nifty above 10,850; Infosys gains 2%





The shares of NMDC were trading nearly 3 per cent lower after the finance ministry approved its share buyback plan worth Rs 1,000 crore. The timeline for the launch of the offer will be decided by NMDC's board.



In the broader market, S&P BSE Midcap was trading at 15,189 levels, up 62 points or 0.4 per cent, while S&P BSE SmallCap was ruling 53 points or 0.4 per cent up at 14,678 levels.



Global Markets

Asian shares inched up on Wednesday, supported by optimism the United States and China can strike a trade deal to avoid an all-out confrontation that will severely disrupt the global economy. The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day on Wednesday, amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of US farm and energy commodities and increased access to China’s markets

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.09 per cent to end at 23,787.45 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.97 per cent to 2,574.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.08 per cent to 6,897.00.

Oil Prices

US prices on Wednesday rose above $50 per barrel for the first time in 2019 on hopes that Washington and Beijing can resolve a trade dispute that has triggered a global economic slowdown.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $50.14 per barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.7 per cent from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.



(with Reuters input)