JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Top trading ideas by Angel Broking: Buy Biocon, Max Financial Services

Chart Reading: Diamond pattern suggests upside for Nifty50 and BSE Sensex
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Q3 results, macro data, global cues to impact sentiment

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Sebi, markets

December quarter earnings by various blue chip companies including Reliance Industries (RIL), Wipro and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), macroeconomic data points (WPI, CPI, trade balance, foreign exchange reserve), movement in rupee, crude oil and global cues are likely to drive stock market movement this week. This apart, on Monday market participants are expected to react to Infosys' Q3 earnings released post market hours on Friday. 

IT major Infosys reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260 crore share buyback, the second in less than 13 months' time.

On Friday, industrial output data was also released post market hours. Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November on account of contraction in the manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2017, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The rupee on Friday weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar on rise in demand for the American currency from exporters coupled with an unabated rise in global crude oil prices.

On the macroeconomic front, WPI and CPI inflation data are scheduled to be announced later in the day, and trade balance data will be released on Tuesday, January 15.

Over 80 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the December quarter this week including RIL, Wipro, HUL, Indiabulls Ventures, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank.

Global Markets

Asian shares camped near 1-1/2 month highs on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is dragging on global growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 490.97 points. Liquidity was expected to be light during Asian hours as Japan was on public holiday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.02 per cent at 23,995.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent to 6,971.48. The S&P 500 ended down 0.38 points at 2,596.26.

Oil Prices

Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and Russia and by a drop in US drilling activity.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.75 per barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $51.81 a barrel. 

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Q3 results, macro data, global cues to impact sentiment

Wall Street's five-day rally flickers out as earnings near   Wall Street dipped slightly on Friday, breaking a five-session rally, as energy shares declined and investors looked ahead to earnings season, which kicks off next week with Citigroup, JPMorgan and other big banks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.02 per cent at 23,995.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent to 6,971.48. The S&P 500 ended down 0.38 points at 2,596.26.  

MARKETS LIVE: Q3 results, macro data, global cues to impact sentiment

Good morning Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Q3 results, macro data, global cues to impact sentiment

Catch all the live market action here

December quarter earnings by various blue chip companies including Reliance Industries (RIL), Wipro and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), macroeconomic data points (WPI, CPI, trade balance, foreign exchange reserve), movement in rupee, crude oil and global cues are likely to drive stock market movement this week. This apart, on Monday market participants are expected to react to Infosys' Q3 earnings released post market hours on Friday. 

IT major Infosys reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260 crore share buyback, the second in less than 13 months' time.

On Friday, industrial output data was also released post market hours. Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November on account of contraction in the manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2017, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The rupee on Friday weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar on rise in demand for the American currency from exporters coupled with an unabated rise in global crude oil prices.

On the macroeconomic front, WPI and CPI inflation data are scheduled to be announced later in the day, and trade balance data will be released on Tuesday, January 15.

Over 80 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the December quarter this week including RIL, Wipro, HUL, Indiabulls Ventures, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank.

Global Markets

Asian shares camped near 1-1/2 month highs on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is dragging on global growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 490.97 points. Liquidity was expected to be light during Asian hours as Japan was on public holiday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.02 per cent at 23,995.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent to 6,971.48. The S&P 500 ended down 0.38 points at 2,596.26.

Oil Prices

Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and Russia and by a drop in US drilling activity.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.75 per barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $51.81 a barrel. 

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22