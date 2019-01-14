MARKETS LIVE: Q3 results, macro data, global cues to impact sentiment

December quarter earnings by various blue chip companies including Reliance Industries (RIL), and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), macroeconomic data points (WPI, CPI, trade balance, foreign exchange reserve), movement in rupee, oil and global cues are likely to drive stock market movement this week. This apart, on Monday market participants are expected to react to Infosys' Q3 earnings released post market hours on Friday.

IT major Infosys reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses even as it approved a Rs 8,260 crore share buyback, the second in less than 13 months' time.

On Friday, industrial output data was also released post market hours. Industrial output growth dropped to a 17-month low of 0.5 per cent in November on account of contraction in the manufacturing sector, particularly consumer and capital goods. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 8.5 per cent in November 2017, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The rupee on Friday weakened by 8 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar on rise in demand for the American currency from exporters coupled with an unabated rise in global oil prices.

On the macroeconomic front, WPI and CPI inflation data are scheduled to be announced later in the day, and trade balance data will be released on Tuesday, January 15.

Over 80 companies on the BSE will declare their results for the December quarter this week including RIL, Wipro, HUL, Indiabulls Ventures, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank.

Global Markets

Asian shares camped near 1-1/2 month highs on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on looming Chinese trade data on increasing signs a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy is dragging on global growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 490.97 points. Liquidity was expected to be light during Asian hours as Japan was on public holiday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.02 per cent at 23,995.95 points, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21 per cent to 6,971.48. The S&P 500 ended down 0.38 points at 2,596.26.

Oil Prices

Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and Russia and by a drop in US drilling activity.

International Brent oil futures were at $60.75 per barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $51.81 a barrel.



(with Reuters input)