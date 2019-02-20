MARKETS LIVE: Crude oil, global cues key factors; Realty stocks in focus

- Real estate stocks, GMR Infra, Nalco and YES Bank top stocks to track
Investors on Wednesday are likely to keep an eye on the 33rd GST Council meeting, due later in the day. According to news reports, the government is expected to cut GST rates on under-construction residential properties.
Moreover, US-China trade talks and minutes from the US Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting will also be on investors' radar. Apart from this, crude oil prices, movement of rupee against the US dollar and stock-specific action will also influence the sentiment.
Among major development, an indicator released by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to gauge global trade for January-March, 2019, has hit a nine-year low. Analysts say if global trade slows down, exports from India may face repercussions.
STOCKS IN FOCUS
GMR Infra: According to a Business Standard report, GIC and Mitsubishi Corporation are likely to pick 25-30 per cent stake in GMR Airports. The deal is expected to be announced very soon, the report said.
YES Bank: The private sector lender on Tuesday denied any wrongdoing stating that the ‘zero divergence’ disclosure was done to comply with the listing regulations and to ensure information symmetry.
Indian Hotels: The company on Tuesday announced its entry into the homestay market with a new brand Ama Trails & Stays.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks gained a tad on Wednesday after US-China trade talks resumed while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve for clues on policymakers’ thinking on interest rates and its balance sheet reduction policy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended higher, lifted by upbeat results from Walmart.
OIL PRICES
Oil prices slipped from 2019 highs on Wednesday as rising US supply eroded OPEC cuts. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $55.84 per barrel at 6:56 am, down 25 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last settlement.
(with Reuters input)
