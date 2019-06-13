JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

Catch all the live updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets are expected to remain volatile today as an intractable trade war between the US and China dampens the global investment sentiment.
 
On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 194 points lower at 39,757 levels while the broader NSE Nifty50 shed 59 points to settle at 11,906 levels.
 
Oil & Rupee
 
Oil prices tumbled to five-month low on rising US stockpiles. Brent crude futures were hovering around $60.01 in early trade.
 
The rupee closed 10 paise stronger at 69.35 per US dollar relative to Tuesday’s close of 69.45.
 
Global cues
 
Asian stocks stuttered on Thursday, dogged by concerns of a flattening global growth.
 
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent.
 
On Wall Street, the indices ended lower during the overnight trade on Wednesday. The Dow Jones ended 44 points lower at 26,005 while the S&P500 slipped 6 points to close at 2,880. The Nasdaq lost 30 points to settle at 7,793.

