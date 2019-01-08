MARKETS LIVE: Global cues to steer indices; RBI guv meeting with NBFCs eyed

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Positive Asian cues, the ongoing round of trade talks between the US and China and movement in oil prices are likely to impact investor sentiment heading into trade on Tuesday. That apart, market participants will watch out for RBI Governor's meeting with the representatives of non-banking financial companies later in the day to discuss the liquidity issues.

Among individual stocks, Gruh Finance and Bandhan Bank will be in focus today. Bandhan Bank will buy mortgage provider Gruh Finance in a share-swap deal to build up its housing loan portfolio, the companies said on Monday. Under the merger cooperation agreement, shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares held.

Also, the shares of Tata Elxsi will be in focus as the company is slated to announce its December quarter results later in the day.

FY19 GDP growth pegged at 7.2%

Gross domestic product (GDP) is pegged to grow at 7.2 per cent in FY19, lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) estimate of 7.4 per cent and the finance ministry’s projection of 7.5 per cent. However, it is higher than last year, when the economy grew at 6.7 per cent.

SGX Nifty

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,798.50 levels, down 6.50 points or 0.06 per cent in early trade.

Global Markets

Asian shares rose for the third straight session on Tuesday as investors bet that Washington and Beijing are inching toward a trade deal and that U.S. Federal Reserve would halt its tightening if economic growth slows further.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.0 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 per cent.

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.42 per cent up at 23,531.35 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent to 2,549.69. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.26 per cent to 6,823.47.

Oil Prices

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, supported by hopes that US-Chinese talks in Beijing would bring a halt to a trade dispute between the world’s biggest economies, while the start of OPEC-led supply cuts also tightened markets.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $48.69 per barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.4 per cent from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures had yet to trade.

(with Reuters input)

First Published: Tue, January 08 2019. 08:08 IST

