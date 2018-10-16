MARKETS LIVE: Sensex above 35,000-mark, up 250 pts; Hathway, DEN rise 4%

Market check Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,130.94 +265.84 +0.76 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,073.55 +83.88 +0.76 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,352.67 +382.82 +1.24 S&P BSE 100 10,832.02 +89.59 +0.83 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,358.70 +21.28 +0.64 RIL may buy controlling stakes in Hathway, DEN Networks; stocks rally Shares of Hathway Cable and DEN Networks rallied up to 8 per cent in opening deals on Tuesday on reports that Mukesh Ambani led-Reliance Industries may soon buy controlling stakes in two of India’s largest cable TV and broadband service providers, Hathway Cable & Datacom, and DEN Networks, as it seeks to ramp up coverage of its ambitious high-speed broadband network. Read More Q2 result preview: Petchem likely to boost Mukesh Ambani's RIL profit Buoyed by its petrochemicals business, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to report a steady performance for the September quarter. The oil-to-telecom major, however, could see its refining margins come under pressure. RIL will announce financial results for the September quarter on Wednesday. In addition to how the company performs in its various business segments, the Street will watch out for more clarity on the capital expenditure plans. Read More Kotak Securities on Maruti Suzuki Passenger vehicle industry witnessed slowdown in 2QFY19 due to floods in Kerala, delayed festive season and some softening in demand. While in the near term, growth is expected to be slow, medium to long term growth outlook for the industry stays intact. In view of adverse forex movement, we cut our EBITDA estimates by 9% for FY19 and 6.7% for FY20. We also lower PE multiple to 23x (from 25x) due to near term slowdown in demand and margin headwinds. We rate the stock as BUY with revised price target of R8,522 (earlier 10,360). Lower than expected volume growth, commodity cost increase and unfavourable currency movement are key risks to our target price Emkay Global on ACC ACC, in the past few quarters (post Q1CY17), has demonstrated its ability to improve sales volumes that were stagnant between CY11 and CY16. The utilization rate of the company was 85.4% in H1CY18 compared with 79.4% in H1CY17. We raise EBITDA estimates by 12-16% for CY18-CY20E considering better realization and lower opex. The valuation of 10.5x CY19E EV/EBITDA and strong balance sheet (net cash of Rs24.7bn at CY17-end) provide comfort. Maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs1,814 (12x mid-CY20E EV/EBITDA). IL&FS impact: Mutual funds' exposure to group NBFCs under Sebi scanner The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking into the exposure taken by certain fund houses to debt papers of their own group’s non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said people privy to the development. In some cases, the exposure of a debt scheme to its group’s NBFCs is as high as 12 per cent of the scheme's total corpus. Further, some of these investments are in papers that are rated AA; known to be relatively less liquid. Read More

Asian stocks bounced modestly on Tuesday, gaining a toe-hold after a week of heavy losses, although increasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West fanned geopolitical concerns capped gains.

Infosys gained 1% in opening today but later pared gains to turn flat ahead of its September quarter earnings, to be announced later in the day today. Information technology (IT) sector as a whole, analysts say, is expected to deliver an uptick in growth owing to robust demand environment, ramp-up in large deal wins and rupee depreciation. With TCS meeting street expectations last week while announcing its September quarter results, analysts expect Infosys, too, to follow suit.

Among the others, Heromoto corp, Federal bank are also slated to release their Q2 results today. This week companies like RIL and ACC will also announce their earnings.

On the macro front, the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate surged to 5.13 per cent in September from 4.53 per cent in the previous month, reflecting an increase in the rate of non-food articles’ price rise. Though CPI inflation also rose in September compared to the previous month, the price rise was higher in WPI. CPI inched up to 3.77 per cent in September from 3.69 per cent in August.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.25 per cent, crawling away from a 19-month trough touched on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.3 per cent following a decline of nearly 2 per cent the previous day.