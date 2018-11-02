MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,500; OMC stocks rally

Five companies that doubled your money in Samvat 2074 Samvat 2074 turned out to be a volatile period for the markets amid a bevy of headwinds – both local and global. Rate hikes, trade war fears, FII outflows, worsening macros (twin deficits – fiscal and current), surge in crude prices, fall in rupee, confusion over long-term capital gains tax among the Budget proposals and the IL&FS crisis were among the key factors that impacted sentiment. Click here to read more
(with Reuters input)
