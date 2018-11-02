MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,500; OMC stocks rally

JUST IN
Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities: Sell crude oil, copper
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

SMEs, banks, foreign exchange, markets, forex, small and medium price industries,
SMEs at large do not understand forex and the concept of hedging, which banks often exploit. (Photo: iStock)

The benchmark indices are trading over 1 per cent higher taking cues from the Asian equity markets which rose as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war. 

Rupee opened stronger at 73.10 per dollar vs its previous of 73.45 per dollar.

Amid stock specific action, Oil and Gas stocks are trading higher with BPCL rising over 3.5 per cent while IOC has risen nearly 3 per cent in opening deals ahead of its Q2 earnings.   

That apart, over 200 companies including IOC, Hindalco, PNB, Reliance Power and SAIL are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equity markets rose on Friday as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.46 per cent, adding to the previous session’s strong gains. Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 1.27 per cent.

(with Reuters input)

Five companies that doubled your money in Samvat 2074   Samvat 2074 turned out to be a volatile period for the markets amid a bevy of headwinds – both local and global. Rate hikes, trade war fears, FII outflows, worsening macros (twin deficits – fiscal and current), surge in crude prices, fall in rupee, confusion over long-term capital gains tax among the Budget proposals and the IL&FS crisis were among the key factors that impacted sentiment. Click here to read more

BSE Oil & Gas index up over 1.5% in early trade

Sectoral trend on NSE

Opening gainers and losers in BSE Sensex

Market at open   At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,666, up 234 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,464, up 83 points.

Market at pe-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 34,655.86 +223.89 +0.65   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,965.11 +101.07 +0.93   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,552.63 +126.11 +0.40   S&P BSE 100 10,751.93 +90.65 +0.85   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,443.77 +15.71 +0.46

Rupee opening Rupee opens stronger at 73.10 to a US dollar from its previous close of 73.45 per dollar

Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher   BUY HDFC LTD  CMP: Rs 1762 TARGET: Rs 1940 STOP LOSS: Rs 1650   The stock has maintained a good support at around 1650 levels and currently has indicated a positive candle to signify strength and the stock looks poised for an up move in the coming days. The RSI has been on the rise so also the MACD to maintain a positive bias. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1940 keeping a stop loss of 1650. Read more

Commodity outlook by Tradebulls Securities   Sell Crude Target: Rs 4,650 Stop loss: Rs 4,975   Crude has broken its previous swing low of 4850 and is clearly in the bearish trend. It is trading below 13, 20 and 50-day moving average confirms the bearish trend. 4650 is the next support zone which is 200 DMA on the daily scale. RSI_14 is also confirming bearish stance as it is trading below 50. We expect Crude to bottom out around 4650 as it will take the support of its 200 DMA and RSI will be in the oversold territory then. So we recommend a short position with expected down move till 4650 and stop loss of 4975. Read more

Derivative strategy on ICICI Prudential by HDFC Securities   Buy ICICI PRU November Future at Rs 347 Stop loss: Rs 341 Target: Rs 360 Rationale: We have seen the first sign of Short covering in the ICICI Prudential Futures’ yesterday where we have seen 5% fall in Open Interest with Price rising by 4%. The stock price has given a breakout on the daily charts yesterday by closing above the resistance level of 342 levels with higher volumes. Read more

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher   Nifty has given a bounce with a gain of nearly 440 points from its low of 10004, for now, 10450 could act as resistance. The support for the day is seen at 34150/10300 while resistance is seen at 34720/10450. Bank Nifty would have a range of 25030-25600. All stocks have been on move in rotation for a bounce back. It has been a traders’ market till we see some clarity in the market. Read more
First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 08:07 IST

Business Standard
177 22