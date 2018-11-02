MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,500; OMC stocks rally

The benchmark indices are trading over 1 per cent higher taking cues from the Asian equity markets which rose as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war.

Rupee opened stronger at 73.10 per dollar vs its previous of 73.45 per dollar.

Amid stock specific action, Oil and Gas stocks are trading higher with BPCL rising over 3.5 per cent while IOC has risen nearly 3 per cent in opening deals ahead of its Q2 earnings.

That apart, over 200 companies including IOC, Hindalco, PNB, Reliance Power and SAIL are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equity markets rose on Friday as China and the United States expressed optimism about resolving their bruising trade war, though a warning from tech giant Apple Inc on holiday sales amid emerging market weakness could weigh on technology shares.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.46 per cent, adding to the previous session’s strong gains. Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 1.27 per cent.



(with Reuters input)