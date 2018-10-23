MARKETS LIVE: Indices to keep an eye on Q2 results, negative global cues

SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 71 points or 0.69 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,181- level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian shares struggle as European woes, Saudi concerns dim mood Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as earnings season nerves in the US dented Wall Street, while a cocktail of negative factors from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy’s budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment. That rolled back some of the previous session’s strong rally led by China stimulus hopes, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.25 per cent. Wall Street Check The S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week. Technology sector gains limited losses on the S&P 500 and helped to lift the Nasdaq. The beaten-down S&P technology index was up 0.8 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.93 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,317.41, the S&P 500 lost 11.9 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 2,755.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.60 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,468.63. Good morning! Welcome to market live blog. Catch all the market action here

Corporate earnings for the September quarter, movement of rupee and other global factors will dictate the market trend for the day.

The rupee pared its early gains to settle 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar on Monday due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.

Amid stock specific, Asian Paints to be in focus today after the company reported 14.4 per cent fall in second-quarter profit, which missed analysts' estimates, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit fell to Rs 493 crore ($67.02 million) in September quarter from Rs 576 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations rose over 8.5 per cent to Rs 4639 crore while total expenses rose about 11 per cent in the quarter.

Adani Ports, Ambuja cements, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, RBL, TVS Motor are slated to announce their September quarter results due in the later day today. Among other companies, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, IDFC Bank, Indigo, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Yes Bank, UPL and ITC are other companies that are likely to announce their quarterly earnings this week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as earnings season nerves in the US dented Wall Street, while a cocktail of negative factors from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy’s budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.25 per cent.

US stock futures dropped 0.5 per cent in early Asian trade. On Monday the S&P 500 lost 0.43 per cent as investors kept a wary eye on earnings amid global growth worries.