MARKETS LIVE: Indices to keep an eye on Q2 results, negative global cues

SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a loss of 71 points or 0.69 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,181- level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian shares struggle as European woes, Saudi concerns dim mood Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as earnings season nerves in the US dented Wall Street, while a cocktail of negative factors from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to concerns over Italy’s budget and Brexit talks depressed sentiment. That rolled back some of the previous session’s strong rally led by China stimulus hopes, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 0.4 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.25 per cent. Wall Street Check The S&P 500 and the Dow fell in choppy trading on Monday as energy and financial stocks lost ground and caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings reports this week. Technology sector gains limited losses on the S&P 500 and helped to lift the Nasdaq. The beaten-down S&P technology index was up 0.8 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.93 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,317.41, the S&P 500 lost 11.9 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 2,755.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.60 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,468.63. Good morning! Welcome to market live blog. Catch all the market action here
