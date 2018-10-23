Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, Infibeam Avenues hit new lows

Shares of recently listed companies like Bandhan Bank, (HAL), Dixon Technologies, H G Infra Engineering, Indostar Capital Finance, Mas Financial Services, and have hit their respective lowest levels since listing.



Except, and Dixon Technologies, the remaining five companies were trading 13% to 51%, below their issue price.



5Paisa Capital, Aditya Birla Capital, Adlabs Entertainment, D B Corp, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Infibeam Avenues, JP Power Ventures, Manpasand Beverages, Max India and S H Kelkar & Co too hit new lows on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

down 3% at Rs 398 touched its lowest level since listing March 27, 2018. The stock slipped 46% from its all-time high of Rs 741 hit on August 9 on the BSE in intra-day trade.

Thus far in the month of October, the stock of private sector lender underperformed the market by falling 30%, following Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) decision to stop the private sector lender from opening new branches and freezing the remuneration of its managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6.2% during the same period.



Infibeam Avenues too hit a new low of Rs 34.20, cracking 84% from Rs 217 in past one month. The stock hit an all-time high level of Rs 243 on September 18, 2018, in intra-day trade.



In a clarification to BSE on September 28, 2018, lnfibeam Avenues said that all the material information “that have a bearing on the operation/performance of the company which include all price sensitive information have always been disclosed within the stipulated time.”



Further, the company has always provided timely clarification/ information sought by the stock exchanges. Hence, the Company believes that any increase/ decrease in volume of price or shares of the Company is purely market driven and that the Company has no control over the same. The Company does not comment on the market speculation, it added.



Meanwhile, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have reduced their stake in Infibeam Avenues by 4.88 percentage points during last quarter. As of September 2018, FPIs holding in the company stood at 6.22% against 11.1% at the end of June quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Individual shareholders, bodies corporate and clearing members holding were increased during the same period.



