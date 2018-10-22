MARKETS LIVE: Sensex gains on firm rupee, global cues; HDFC Bank up 2%

-
EARNINGS IMPACT Persistent System down nearly 13% after posting 7% rise in net profit to Rs 880 mn in Q2 EARNINGS IMPACT HDFC Bank gains post Q2 results Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,609, up 293 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,392, up 89 points. Market pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,689.24 +373.61 +1.09 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,876.32 +101.31 +0.94 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 30,618.28 +208.26 +0.68 S&P BSE 100 10,629.97 +95.04 +0.90 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,353.76 +28.71 +0.86
Asian markets pared losses after Chinese stocks swung higher for a second session and helped offset geopolitical concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit.
Amid stock specific action, blue-chip firms like Wipro and Bharti Airtel are slated to announce their quarterly results this week ahead of F&O expiry.
This week is the peak period of the US earnings season and companies reporting include Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Caterpillar.
