JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

After Sensex scare last week, India's top hedge fund is buying shares again
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex gains on firm rupee, global cues; HDFC Bank up 2%

catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

markets, sebi

EARNINGS IMPACT Persistent System down nearly 13% after posting 7% rise in net profit to Rs 880 mn in Q2 EARNINGS IMPACT HDFC Bank gains post Q2 results Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,609, up 293 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,392, up 89 points. Market pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 34,689.24 +373.61 +1.09   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,876.32 +101.31 +0.94   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 30,618.28 +208.26 +0.68   S&P BSE 100 10,629.97 +95.04 +0.90   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,353.76 +28.71 +0.86

Benchmark indices opened higher on firm rupee amid strong Asian cues. 

Asian markets pared losses after Chinese stocks swung higher for a second session and helped offset geopolitical concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit. 

Meanwhile, rupee is trading firm at 73.26/$ in early morning trade amid a weakening greenback.

Amid stock specific action, blue-chip firms like Wipro and Bharti Airtel are slated to announce their quarterly results this week ahead of F&O expiry.

ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, UPL and ITC are among the other companies slated to announce their quarterly numbers this week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Blue chips in Shanghai climbed 3.5 per cent in early trade there, extending Friday’s bounce on Beijing’s pledge of support for the economy and companies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned around to edge up 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.2 per cent, after being down over 1 per cent earlier, as were South Korean stocks.

This week is the peak period of the US earnings season and companies reporting include Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Caterpillar.

(with Reuters inputs)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Mon, October 22 2018. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex gains on firm rupee, global cues; HDFC Bank up 2%

catch all the live market action here

Benchmark indices opened higher on firm rupee amid strong Asian cues. 

Asian markets pared losses after Chinese stocks swung higher for a second session and helped offset geopolitical concerns over Saudi Arabia, Italy and Brexit. 

Meanwhile, rupee is trading firm at 73.26/$ in early morning trade amid a weakening greenback.

Amid stock specific action, blue-chip firms like Wipro and Bharti Airtel are slated to announce their quarterly results this week ahead of F&O expiry.

ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, UPL and ITC are among the other companies slated to announce their quarterly numbers this week.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Blue chips in Shanghai climbed 3.5 per cent in early trade there, extending Friday’s bounce on Beijing’s pledge of support for the economy and companies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned around to edge up 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.2 per cent, after being down over 1 per cent earlier, as were South Korean stocks.

This week is the peak period of the US earnings season and companies reporting include Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Caterpillar.

(with Reuters inputs)

image
Business Standard
177 22