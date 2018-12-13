MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

The stocks of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks will be in focus as the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor is set to meet the top executives of these banks on Thursday. That apart, the investors are likely to react to key economic data ( and numbers) released post market hours on Wednesday.

The market will also keep a tab on the movement in the rupee, oil prices and developments in the global for further cues.

Hours after assuming charge as governor of the RBI on Wednesday, spelt out his priorities, asserting that he would uphold the autonomy, credibility and integrity of the “great institution”. Suggesting his focus on the banking sector, Das said more measures were needed to revive lenders, and that he would meet heads of public sector banks on Thursday. According to banking sources, there is no specific agenda for the meeting, but the concerns over PCA (prompt corrective action) banks, stressed loans and capital adequacy are likely to come up for discussion. READ MORE HERE

Economic Data

Two key indicators of macro economy— industrial production and retail price inflation — improved their performance in October and November, respectively. Industrial activity grew at an 11-month high of 8.1 per cent in October, while the retail inflation rate fell to a 17-month low of 2.33 per cent in November, showed the latest data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Rupee

The rupee declined by 16 paise to close at 72.01 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid strengthening of the greenback and rising crude oil prices even as the equity staged a sharp upmove.

Global Markets

and the pound moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet US demands to open its

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent in early Asian trade after US stocks finished the previous session higher, amid cautious optimism for progress in Chinese-US trade talks. Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.8 per cent.