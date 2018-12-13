JUST IN
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

Catch all the live market action here!

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

The stocks of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks will be in focus as the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das is set to meet the top executives of these banks on Thursday. That apart, the investors are likely to react to key economic data (CPI and IIP numbers) released post market hours on Wednesday.

The market will also keep a tab on the movement in the rupee, oil prices and developments in the global markets for further cues.

Hours after assuming charge as governor of the RBI on Wednesday, Shaktikanta Das spelt out his priorities, asserting that he would uphold the autonomy, credibility and integrity of the “great institution”. Suggesting his focus on the banking sector, Das said more measures were needed to revive lenders, and that he would meet heads of public sector banks on Thursday. According to banking sources, there is no specific agenda for the meeting, but the concerns over PCA (prompt corrective action) banks, stressed loans and capital adequacy are likely to come up for discussion. READ MORE HERE

Economic Data

Two key indicators of macro economy— industrial production and retail price inflation — improved their performance in October and November, respectively. Industrial activity grew at an 11-month high of 8.1 per cent in October, while the retail inflation rate fell to a 17-month low of 2.33 per cent in November, showed the latest data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Rupee

The rupee declined by 16 paise to close at 72.01 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid strengthening of the greenback and rising crude oil prices even as the equity markets staged a sharp upmove.

Global Markets

Asian shares and the pound moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet US demands to open its markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent in early Asian trade after US stocks finished the previous session higher, amid cautious optimism for progress in Chinese-US trade talks. Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.8 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

MARKET OUTLOOK Sahaj Agrawal, DVP – Derivatives, Kotak Securities   Amidst the broader Up Trending wave, we have recently experienced some volatile moves. Recently on back of domestic political events and news flows from RBI, Nifty fell sharply up-to 10330. However, it was resilient at lower levels and staged a power-packed market wide recovery as well, with Auto and PSU Banks as top gainers. Going forward, we believe 11050 should be tested in this month and 10300 should act as a base. Closing above 11050 will add further strength to the ongoing (Up) Trend and open gates for much higher levels.

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

MARKET COMMENT Gautam Chhaochharia, head of India research at UBS Securities After taking a negative turn, the market has recovered from its low, despite the state election results and the RBI Governor's resignation event on Monday. Our interactions with investors (especially overseas ones) and valuation multiples suggest BJP coming back in 2019 is being priced in. With today's outcome, we expect the market focus to shift towards the upcoming general election in a more granular way, including evaluating various outcome possibilities. So far, the government has maintained fiscal discipline and commitment despite revenue pressure. Given today's election results and RBI Governor resignation, some investors are debating if the government's policy will become populist ahead of the general election. Our base case remains that it is unlikely, given a lack of historical precedent (except 2009, which had the global financial crisis as a backdrop) and the political imperative to keep inflation under check too. Also, "populism" per se is not easy to turn on at short notice at the ground level and the election is 3-4 months away. Head of India Research, UBS, Gautam Chhaochharia  

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher   Nifty and Bank Nifty have got its daily trend up with now Nifty closing at 200-DMA. For this trend to sustain, Nifty needs to comfortably move past 10,750-10,780 levels for projected target of 11,000. The support for the day is seen at 35,500/10,670 while resistance is seen at 36,050/10,800. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26,350-26,950. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank along with SBI look positive for days to come. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

Nifty futures on SGX trade higher At 08:28 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 44 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 10,832.50, indicating a positive opening for Nifty50.  

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

Asian shares rise on pause in Brexit, trade fears   Asian shares and the pound moved higher on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet US demands to open its markets. In equity markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.8 per cent, while Australian shares were up 0.2 per cent.

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

Wall Street closes higher US stocks closed up on Wednesday afternoon, though well below their session highs as investors pulled back in the last few minutes of trading despite optimism about US-China trade relations and some reassuring signs in British politics. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.03 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 24,527.27, the S&P 500 gained 14.29 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 2,651.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.48 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 7,098.31.

Good morning!  Welcome to Business Standard live market blog.

Good morning!  Welcome to Business Standard live market blog. 
First Published: Thu, December 13 2018. 08:08 IST

MARKETS LIVE: RBI guv meeting with PSB chiefs, global cues top triggers

Catch all the live market action here!

