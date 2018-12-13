Titagarh Wagons rallies 24% in three days on Rs 15.6 billion order win

Shares of Titagarh have moved higher by 11% to Rs 82.45 per share, surging 24% in the past three trading sessions on the after the company on Monday announced that it has bagged Rs 15.61 billion order from the railway ministry for supply of

“The Company has been awarded a contract for manufacture and supply of 5058 to Indian Railways, the bidding for which was conducted under the reverse auction method. These wagons are BOXN HL type, designed to carry coal, steel, stones etc. and the value of order is Rs 15.61 billion,” said in a regulatory filing.

As per the contract, one-third quantity (1686 wagons) is to be supplied within six months and to complete the supply of full quantity of wagons before 28.02.2020, it added.

At 01:35 pm; was trading 9% higher at Rs 81.70 on the BSE, as compared to 0.83% rise in the S&P Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 6-fold with a combined 2.72 million equity shares changed hands on the and NSE so far.