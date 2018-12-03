MARKETS LIVE: G20 meeting outcome to fire up markets

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy, PMI data (manufacturing and services sectors), rupee movement and global developments, especially the outcome of G20 meeting over the weekend, will set the stock market trend this week. Investors are likely to react to the GDP (gross domestic product) numbers released post market hours on Friday.

India's economic growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in the September quarter after peaking to an over two-year high in the first three months of this fiscal, as consumption demand moderated and farm sector displayed signs of weakness.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hold the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for 2018-19 during December 3-5.

The rupee strengthened further by 27 paise to close at a four-month high of 69.58 against the US currency on Friday, extending gains for a fourth day in a row aided by easing crude oil prices and firm stock

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rallied on Monday after US and Chinese leaders brokered a truce in their trade conflict, a relief for the global economic outlook and a tonic for emerging China and the United States agreed to halt additional tariffs in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching a deal within 90 days.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 per cent. Nikkei gained 0.9 per cent to a six-week high.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices climbed by around 4 percent on Monday after the United States and China agreed a truce in their trade conflict and ahead of a meeting by producer club OPEC this week that is expected to result in a supply cut.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53 per barrel, up $2.07 per barrel, or 4.1 per cent from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were up $2.18 per barrel, or 3.7 per cent, at $61.64 a barrel.

(with Reuters input)