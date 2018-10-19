MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts on weak global cues; RIL falls 5% post Q2

Market check Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,505.83 -273.75 -0.79 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,839.59 -94.11 -0.86 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 30,484.02 -77.02 -0.25 S&P BSE 100 10,592.45 -82.32 -0.77 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,341.89 +9.42 +0.28 EARNINGS IMPACT Reliance Industries falls 7% post Q2 results Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) has dipped 7% to Rs 1,073 on the BSE in early morning trade after a mixed bag results for the quarter ended September 2018 (Q2FY19) with its retail and digital services (telecom; Jio) businesses continuing to post strong growth, while its core refining business performance was a bit disappointing amid high expectations. Read More YES Bank slips 4% after RBI rejects request to extend Rana Kapoor's term Shares of YES Bank dropped as much as 4.9 per cent in the opening deals on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday once again rejected the lender’s request for extending the term of MD & CEO Rana Kapoor, and reaffirmed the February deadline for finding his successor. The RBI said that a successor to Kapoor should be appointed by February 1, 2019. Kapoor’s tenure was cut short by an order issued by the RBI recently. Kapoor will be in office till January 31, 2019. Read more Look out for the headwinds before investing in beaten down sectors After being in the positive territory since the start of the fiscal year till August-end, when leading indices touched all-time highs, the S&P BSE Sensex has shed over 10 per cent. In the backdrop of a worsening current account deficit, default by IL&FS and muted sentiment, investors have hit the exit button. Among the top sectors in terms of market value that bore the brunt of the Rs 20.2 trillion market sell-off, and have lost more than the Sensex, is non-banking financial companies. Read more UltraTech Cement trading 3.31% lower ahead of its Q2 Earnings RIL down over 5% post Q2

Benchmark indices are trading lower following Asian markets that fell on Friday as global sentiment soured on issues ranging from trade worries, higher US interest rates and growth concerns in China.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened at 73.60/$ vs its previous close of 73.61 per dollar amid steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.





Ultra cement and SBI Life are slated to announce their quarterly earnings today.

GLOBAL MARKETS