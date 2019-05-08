- Overseas funds making investments into India directly from home countries
MARKETS LIVE: All you need to know before the Opening Bell
Catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Domestic indices are expected to remain choppy today mirroring slump across global markets.
On Tuesday, Indian indices witnessed heavy sell off as fears grew regarding global growth as the US and China stare at a breakdown in the trade deal.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 324 points, or 0.84 per cent, lower at 38,277 levels while the broader Nifty50 lost over 200 points, or 0.87 per cent, to settle the day at 11,498 levels.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices stabilized on early Wednesday as markets remained relatively tight amid US sanctions on crude export from Iran and Venezuela.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.74 per barrel at 7:30 am while Brent crude oil futures were at $69.74 per barrel.
The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at Rs 69.43 per US dollar amid foreign fund outflows.
Global cues
Asian stocks continued their decline while US indices touched their lowest level since January 3.
Japan’s benchmark index Nikkei slipping 1.52 per cent and Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.65 per cent.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent, stooping to its lowest level since late March.
US indices too witnessed sharp sell offs during the overnight trade on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 per cent to 25,965 levels, Nasdaq slipped 1.96 per cent to 7,964 levels and S&P 500 shed 1.65 per cent to close at 2,884 levels.
At 7:40 am, SGX Nifty was down 59.5 points, trading at 11,479 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
