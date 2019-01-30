MARKETS LIVE: Q3 results, Fed meet outcome to steer indices; DHFL eyed

- Q3 results, Fed meet outcome, crude to steer indices; DHFL eyed
Catch all the live market action here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A host of global factors such as US-China trade negotiations, US Federal monetary policy outcome, developments around Brexit deal and other global trends are likely to steer the indices on Wednesday. Apart from this, investors will also keep a tab on December quarter results, movement in rupee and crude oil.
Among stocks, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will be in focus today as media outlet Cobrapost on Tuesday alleged that the firm has siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore into promoter companies to create private wealth through a network of shell companies.
The rupee on Tuesday ended flat at 71.11 against the US dollar, with the focus shifting to the Fed policy meet and US-China trade talks.
Nearly 125 companies including Ashoka Buildcon, Bajaj Auto, Dhampur Sugar Mills, ICICI Bank, IOC, Jubilant FoodWorks, LIC Housing Finance, NTPC, Tata Communications are slated to announce their December quarter earnings later in the day.
SGX Nifty
Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,686, down 8 points or 0.07 per cent in early trade.
Global Markets
US stock futures and Asian equities eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors seized on Apple Inc’s earnings and comments from its chief that US-China trade tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker’s shares soaring in after-hours trade.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.05 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent before erasing gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.21 per cent to end at 24,579.96 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent to 2,640, dragged down by technology and communications stocks. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.81 per cent to 7,028.29.
Oil Prices
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.28 per barrel, 3 cents below their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were 1 cent above their last close, at $61.33 per barrel.
(with Reuters input)
