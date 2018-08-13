MARKETS LIVE: Inflation data, Q1 results, global cues to drive indices

-
Markets on Friday INDEX LATEST PREVIOUS CHANGE CHANGE(%) BSE SENSEX 37869.23 38024.37 -155.14 -0.41 BSE 500 15423.22 15500.19 -76.97 -0.50 BSE MID-CAP 16210.78 16340.88 -130.10 -0.80 BSE SMALL-CAP 16784.20 16916.85 -132.65 -0.78 S&P BSE LARGECAP 4432.23 4450.44 -18.21 -0.41 > More on BSE Indices Wall Street ends lower as Turkey woes hit banks US stocks slid on Friday as a deepening economic crisis in Turkey dragged on bank shares and triggered a move out of riskier assets. The Dow and S&P 500 posted declines for the week following five straight weeks of gains, but the S&P 500 remains just 1.4 per cent below its record high from January 26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.09 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 25,313.14, the S&P 500 lost 20.3 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 2,833.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.67 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 7,839.11. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here
