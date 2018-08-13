MARKETS LIVE: Inflation data, Q1 results, global cues to drive indices

Markets on Friday INDEX LATEST PREVIOUS CHANGE CHANGE(%) BSE SENSEX 37869.23 38024.37 -155.14 -0.41 BSE 500 15423.22 15500.19 -76.97 -0.50 BSE MID-CAP 16210.78 16340.88 -130.10 -0.80 BSE SMALL-CAP 16784.20 16916.85 -132.65 -0.78 S&P BSE LARGECAP 4432.23 4450.44 -18.21 -0.41 > More on BSE Indices Wall Street ends lower as Turkey woes hit banks US stocks slid on Friday as a deepening economic crisis in Turkey dragged on bank shares and triggered a move out of riskier assets. The Dow and S&P 500 posted declines for the week following five straight weeks of gains, but the S&P 500 remains just 1.4 per cent below its record high from January 26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196.09 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 25,313.14, the S&P 500 lost 20.3 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 2,833.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.67 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 7,839.11. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

data, quarterly earnings and global cues are expected to influence the stock markets’ trajectory in this holiday-shortened week ahead. The stock are closed on Wednesday for Independence Day.

On macro front, data for the month of July would be announced on Tuesday.Progress of monsoon, currency movement and crude oil prices would also be tracked by market participants.

Meanwhile, industrial output recorded a five-month high growth of 7% in June as production of consumer durables and capital goods picked up pace ahead of the festive season. The data was announced post market hours on Friday.

Stock specific action will continue as Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Oil India among others are scheduled to announce their results this week.

will also be in focus after Paresh Sukthankar resigned as its Deputy Managing Director on Friday without citing any reasons.

Globally, Asia share slipped and the euro hit one-year lows on Monday as a fresh fall in the Turkish lira fueled demand for safe havens, including the U.S. dollar, Swiss franc and yen.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.95 per cent and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 per cent as bourses across the region turned red.

Much of the early action was in currencies with the euro gapping lower as the Turkish lira took another slide to all-time lows around 7.2400 at one stage.