'Markets may remain volatile and directionless in next couple of months'

The June quarter results will be quite dispersed and cause short-term volatility in markets, and hence, investors will focus more on the commentary from the companies rather than just raw numbers, says Rajat Jain, CIO, Principal Asset Management, in an interview with Chirinjibi Thapa.

Edited excerpts: The June quarter results have started pouring in and many expect them to be a washout. Has the pessimism already been factored in? Most manufacturing companies operated for about one-and-a-half months in the June quarter due to the lockdown with operations improving only in the second ...