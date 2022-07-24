Mcap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over Rs 2.98 trn; RIL, TCS lead winners

-
Nine of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 2.98 lakh crore to their market valuation last week amid a bullish trend in equities, with Reliance Industries and TCS emerging as lead gainers.
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 2,311.45 points or 4.29 per cent.
Barring Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the top 10 firms, including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank, added a total of Rs 2,98,523.01 crore to their market valuation.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 68,564.65 crore to Rs 16,93,245.73 crore at close on Friday.
The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shot up by Rs 64,929.87 crore to Rs 11,60,285.19 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 34,028.7 crore to its valuation at Rs 5,56,526.81 crore.
The mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 31,893.77 crore to Rs 6,33,793.91 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 30,968.4 crore to Rs 4,58,457.30 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 20,636.69 crore to Rs 3,78,774.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by Rs 16,811.32 crore to Rs 6,20,362.58 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation increased by Rs 16,110.37 crore to Rs 7,73,770.09 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 14,579.24 crore to Rs 4,16,701.23 crore.
From the laggard, LIC's valuation declined by Rs 12,396.99 crore to Rs 4,35,760.72 crore.
In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.
