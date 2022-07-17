Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 1.68 trillion in m-cap; TCS biggest laggard

-
ALSO READ
Focus on fundamental rights makes India stronger, not weaker
SC seeks opinion of Centre, states on plea to make sports fundamental right
Eight out of top 10 firms add Rs 1.81 trillion in m-cap; HUL tops chart
Online D2C brands grapple with moment of truth in the valuation game
Bring natural gas under GST for PM's vision of gas-based economy: Industry
-
Six of the 10 most valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1,68,260.37 crore from their market valuation last week, mainly dragged down by IT major TCS amid an overall weak trend in the equity market.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell 721.06 points or 1.32 per cent last week.
From the laggards, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) took the biggest hit as its market valuation tumbled Rs 99,270.07 crore to reach Rs 10,95,355.32 crore. Shares of TCS dropped last week after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.
Another IT behemoth Infosys also suffered an erosion of Rs 35,133.64 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,01,900.14 crore.
HDFC Bank's market valuation fell by Rs 18,172.43 crore to Rs 7,57,659.72 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) declined by Rs 8,433.76 crore to Rs 4,27,488.90 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC dipped by Rs 4,091.62 crore to reach Rs 4,02,121.99 crore and that of ICICI Bank went lower by Rs 3,158.85 crore to Rs 5,22,498.11 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 17,128.52 crore to Rs 6,03,551.26 crore.
Reliance Industries added Rs 6,801.72 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 16,24,681.08 crore.
ITC's m-cap climbed Rs 1,318.81 crore to Rs 3,62,327.81 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went higher by Rs 316.25 crore to Rs 4,48,157.71 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and ITC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU