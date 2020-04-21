MCX creates history of sorts, settles April crude oil contract in negative

Following yesterday’s sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude on the Nymex, which closed at (minus) -$37.63, the settled April expiry at Rs -2,884 (minus) per barrel, in the first such event in India’s commodity derivatives history. The development could lead to large-scale defaults by investors, many of whom are retail traders with long positions.

The negative price, achived without any trading, has irked brokers who will have to make good if their clients default. Of the 11,500 lots of open interest, many were by retail investors.

On Nymex, there were actual trades in minus in which sellers were actually paying buyers to lift the stock. The had a declared provisional rate of one rupee as settlement in the morning. However, by evening it announced a price of Rs -2,284 (minus). Since trading hours were ending at 5pm due to lockdown, the negative rate took several traders by surprise. MCX has now said all non-agro commodities with global reference rates will trade till 11:30 as before. Farm commodities, even if they have global references, will close at 5pm.





On the trading front, crude oil continued to crash and the weak sentiment extended to as well. May MCX, which is WTI shale oil-based also shed a staggering 25 per cent to Rs 1,328 today. The WTI-Nymex May contract, which was trading negative yesterday and was set to expire today, was quoted at -$3.94 (minus) per barrel against yesterday's close of minus -$37.6. June WTI lost 22 per cent to $15.85 per barrel.

also fell in the international market today, shedding 16 per cent to trade at $21.43.

MCX explained in a circular, the reason for settling crude oil April contract in negative. It said, “Crude Oil futures contracts have been traded on the MCX for the past 15 years and are always settled at the due-date rate contained in the contract specification, that is, the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex)'s WTI Crude oil front month contract settlement price, converted into Indian rupees. This works out to Rs (minus) 2,884 in the current. The final settlement on account of the difference between the provisional and the final settlement price shall be accounted in the obligation for trade date April 21, 2020 and settled on April 22, 2020.”



In the morning, MCX had provisionally setteled the April crude oil contract at one rupee. Bit later in the day it finalised settlement price in minus.

With the fall in crude prices contining today, mosy commodities derivatives had heavy selling. This was because further margin requirements were triggered in crude oil and there was widespread selling to meet this margin demand. Even agro commodities weren't spared.

Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory said, “The continued fall in crude prices has stated impacting other commodities as well, due to margin call pressure.” In late afternoon trade, except for natural gas, all other commodities traded on MCX and all agro commodities on closed lower.