MCX invites bids for augmentation of commodity derivatives platform

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India is planning to implement a new advanced Platform (CDP) for its trading and clearing related services.

For this purpose, has invited proposalsfrom interested bidders for supply, installation, implementation, training and support among others, of the derivatives platform, said in a circular on Friday.

The details and the request for proposal (RFP) documents would be available from Saturday on the exchange websitein the procurement section.

The eligible bidders desirous of taking up the project for supply of above solutions are invited to submit their techno-commercial and financial proposals as given in the RFP, the circular said.

Last date for submission of proposals is November 20, the circular added.

