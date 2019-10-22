MCX the first bourse to offer one gram gold futures with delivery option

Multi Commodities Exchange, a market leader in non-farm commodity derivatives, has launched a contract with delivery-based settlement with a trading lot size of one gram. Following this, retail investors will now have one more option of buying a gram of gold that can be stored in a vault of his choice.

had a gold petal futures contract with delivery option for eight gram coins. This has now been converted to a one gram deliverable contract, making it the first product with such a low denomination anywhere in the world.

The product is a futures contract that a buyer must acquire through his broker in a lot size of one gram or in multiples thereof, by paying only the initial applicable margin. This allows the short-term investor to book a profit before taking delivery. On expiry, he must choose if he wants to take delivery, pay full money including GST and get the coin transferred in a vault that the broker should offer. On the MCX, 999 purity gold refined by a London Bullion Merchant Association-certified refinery is the only kind accepted.

Currently, MMTC-Pamps is the only LBMA-certified refinery in India. In the open market, such coins are traded at a premium. On the MCX, however, even imported coins with 999 purity can be delivered.

P S Reddy, MD & CEO, said, “The gold petal contract further enhances our product basket, as it is the only contract with a deliverable one-gram gold coin. It may cater to the demand from the smaller retail investor by providing a lock-in at various price points, abd creating the kind of flexibility typical to systematic investment plans."

Reddy added that the coins can be held and accumulated in the electronic holding format enabled via the COMRIS system, which is run by the exchange’s Clearing Corporation. Since each coin comes with an individual assay certificate, quality assurance is a given.

He explained that convenience of transaction and liquidity of exchange platform are key advantages. Since the making charge is separate from the price and is known upfront, it lends fairness and transparency to the pricing. Reddy asserted that the product may capture the imagination of a fast emerging new-age clientele with an evolving view on gold as an investment asset.

As of now only Rs 100 per gram will be charged as making charges. However, prices are usually quite close to the wholesale physical market rates.

Investors have various other options now for buying gold in one gram. However, while buying coins and comparing prices, one has to check the purity. Gold coins across several purities and caratage are available. These include 22 carat or 916 purity, which is cheaper than other varieties due to lower purity, 995 or standard gold with 24 carat, 999 purity which sells at a premium compared to 995. In India, the highest purity level is 9999 which is the prevailing purity in the international market. Since there are so many levels of purity, simple price comparison will not help.

One can also buy gold digitally on wallet platforms such as PayTm, SafeGold, Augmont and Google Pay. When the digital coin is converted into physical, these platforms add courier charges, while coin bought on the MCX can be stored in a vault of the buyer's choice. Augmont also delivers gold coins weighing as little as 0.1 gram (100 milligram), 0.2 gram, 0.5 or half a gram.

Digital gold is a good option in case delivery is not required. Its advantage is that the smallest amount can also be invested and investors needn't convert to physical. However, these platforms are not regulated and only follow voluntary regulations.