Metal stocks propel Nifty50 back above 15,000: Here're top gainers, losers

-
ALSO READ
31 of Nifty50 firms exposed to commodity-related risk: BofA Securities
Nifty50 took 1,613 trading sessions to climb from 8,000 to 13,000 level
Nearly 40% components of Nifty50 change in a decade, shows data
Nifty50 index earnings per share once again on a downward trajectory
Metal and mining stocks' weight touches two-year high on Nifty50
-
The benchmark Nifty50 is back above the 15,000-mark after more than two months. The index had previously closed above the psychologically-important level on March 12.
Since then the 50 index constituents have had contrasting fortunes, even as the index has remained unchanged.
A look at the best- and worst-performing Nifty stocks since March 12.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU