JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Broader mkts will outperform as they have better growth prospects: Gopkumar
Business Standard

Metal stocks propel Nifty50 back above 15,000: Here're top gainers, losers

The index had previously closed above the psychologically-important level on March 12

Topics
Nifty50 | Metal stocks | stock market trading

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

metals sector

The benchmark Nifty50 is back above the 15,000-mark after more than two months. The index had previously closed above the psychologically-important level on March 12.

Since then the 50 index constituents have had contrasting fortunes, even as the index has remained unchanged.

A look at the best- and worst-performing Nifty stocks since March 12.

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, May 18 2021. 23:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.