MFs dangle ESOPs carrot to retain top talent ahead of stock market listings

Asset management companies (AMCs) are dangling employee stock option plans (ESOP) in a bid to hold on to key talent as the industry gears up for the next phase of growth and large players look to list on the bourses. Several AMCs such as Reliance MF and HDFC MF already have ESOP structures in place.

Others, such as SBI MF, have doled out ESOPs to their employees for the first time this year. Mirae Asset MF is beefing up its reward programme for employees through ESOPs. Indeed, as fund houses grow in scale and gear up to list, doling out ESOPs may become the norm rather than the ...