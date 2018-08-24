MFs' foreign liabilities increase 19.3%; foreign assets decline 11.7%

JUST IN
Sebi wants mutual fund industry to highlight short-term risks better
Mutual funds' foreign liabilities increased 19.3 per cent even as their foreign assets declined 11.7 per cent in 2017-18 over the previous year, shows the Reserve Bank of India's Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Fund (MF) Companies. The survey released on Friday noted that net foreign liabilities are now at Rs 824.3 billion.

These liabilities are mostly in the form of mutual fund units owned overseas.

Countries with the largest proportion of mutual fund units held by non-residents include the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Luxembourg and USA are the two top major investment destinations.


First Published: Fri, August 24 2018. 20:28 IST

