MFs' foreign liabilities increase 19.3%; foreign assets decline 11.7%

Mutual funds' foreign liabilities increased 19.3 per cent even as their foreign assets declined 11.7 per cent in 2017-18 over the previous year, shows the Reserve Bank of India's Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Fund (MF) Companies. The survey released on Friday noted that net foreign liabilities are now at Rs 824.3 billion.

These liabilities are mostly in the form of owned overseas.

Luxembourg and USA are the two top major investment destinations.