JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Jet Airways climbs 9% on reports Naresh Goyal will sell controlling stake
Business Standard

Mid, small-cap indices move in range amid rise in benchmarks

At 12:39 pm, the S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 0.06% higher at 14,947, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was up 0.07% at 14,401.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

For a liquid secondary market

The broader market was moving in a narrow range with some positive bias on Wednesday amid a sharp rise in the benchmark index.

At 12:39 pm, the S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 14,947, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was up 0.07 per cent at 14,401. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.81 per cent at 35,800.

Among the midcaps, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Mphasis, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Reliance Capital and Max Financial Services were trading 3-5 per cent higher, while Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, RBL Bank and Godrej Properties were down 3-4.5 per cent.

In the smallcaps, Sintex Plastics Technology, Hotel Leelaventure have surged 20 per cent in intra-day trade.

Shares of Hotel Leela Venture has risen 20 per cent to Rs 15.28 on the BSE in intra-day trade on reports that a consortium, including Thailand’s Minor International, is considering an investment of about Rs 2.5 billion ($350 million) to acquire a majority stake in Indian hospitality firm.

The stock has zoomed 73 per cent in past three trading days from Rs 8.85 on November 22, 2018.

It touched a multi-year low of Rs 8.61 last Friday in intra-day trade on the BSE. READ HERE S&P BSE Midcap index

COMPANY LATEST CHG(RS) CHG(%) WEIGHT IN
INDEX (%)
RELIANCE NIP. LIF 172.70 10.10 6.21 0.17
MPHASIS 950.50 44.80 4.95 1.05
L & T INFOTECH 1641.40 52.90 3.33 0.86
RELIANCE CAPITAL 242.20 7.40 3.15 0.35
L&T FIN. HOLDINGS 135.45 4.10 3.12 1.17

S&P BSE Smallcap index
COMPANY LATEST CHG(RS) CHG(%) WEIGHT IN
INDEX (%)
SINTEX PLASTICS 27.65 4.60 19.96 0.10
HOTEL LEELA VEN. 15.28 2.54 19.94 0.04
PARSVNATH DEVL. 9.19 1.45 18.73 0.01
VADILAL INDS. 564.50 81.00 16.75 0.01
GODAWARI POWER 288.00 27.00 10.34 0.03

First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 12:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements