Mid, small-cap indices move in range amid rise in benchmarks

-
ALSO READ
Mid-year market review: Midcap index dips 13%, smallcap down 16%
BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit over 10-month low
Midcaps, smallcaps plunge to new lows in biggest monthly drop since 2008
67 stocks from BSE smallcap index fall more than 50% in 2018
BSE Midcap, Smallcap index at fresh 52-week low; Infibeam Avenues tanks 58%
-
The broader market was moving in a narrow range with some positive bias on Wednesday amid a sharp rise in the benchmark index.
At 12:39 pm, the S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 14,947, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was up 0.07 per cent at 14,401. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.81 per cent at 35,800.
Among the midcaps, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Mphasis, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Reliance Capital and Max Financial Services were trading 3-5 per cent higher, while Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, RBL Bank and Godrej Properties were down 3-4.5 per cent.
In the smallcaps, Sintex Plastics Technology, Hotel Leelaventure have surged 20 per cent in intra-day trade.
Shares of Hotel Leela Venture has risen 20 per cent to Rs 15.28 on the BSE in intra-day trade on reports that a consortium, including Thailand’s Minor International, is considering an investment of about Rs 2.5 billion ($350 million) to acquire a majority stake in Indian hospitality firm.
The stock has zoomed 73 per cent in past three trading days from Rs 8.85 on November 22, 2018.
It touched a multi-year low of Rs 8.61 last Friday in intra-day trade on the BSE. READ HERE S&P BSE Midcap index
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|CHG(RS)
|CHG(%)
| WEIGHT IN
INDEX (%)
|RELIANCE NIP. LIF
|172.70
|10.10
|6.21
|0.17
|MPHASIS
|950.50
|44.80
|4.95
|1.05
|L & T INFOTECH
|1641.40
|52.90
|3.33
|0.86
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|242.20
|7.40
|3.15
|0.35
|L&T FIN. HOLDINGS
|135.45
|4.10
|3.12
|1.17
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|CHG(RS)
|CHG(%)
| WEIGHT IN
INDEX (%)
|SINTEX PLASTICS
|27.65
|4.60
|19.96
|0.10
|HOTEL LEELA VEN.
|15.28
|2.54
|19.94
|0.04
|PARSVNATH DEVL.
|9.19
|1.45
|18.73
|0.01
|VADILAL INDS.
|564.50
|81.00
|16.75
|0.01
|GODAWARI POWER
|288.00
|27.00
|10.34
|0.03
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU