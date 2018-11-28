Mid, small-cap indices move in range amid rise in benchmarks

The broader market was moving in a narrow range with some positive bias on Wednesday amid a sharp rise in the benchmark index.

At 12:39 pm, the S&P MidCap index was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 14,947, while the S&P SmallCap index was up 0.07 per cent at 14,401. In comparison, the benchmark S&P Sensex was up 0.81 per cent at 35,800.

Among the midcaps, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Mphasis, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Reliance Capital and Max Financial Services were trading 3-5 per cent higher, while Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, RBL Bank and Godrej Properties were down 3-4.5 per cent.

In the smallcaps, Sintex Plastics Technology, Hotel Leelaventure have surged 20 per cent in intra-day trade.

of Hotel Leela Venture has risen 20 per cent to Rs 15.28 on the BSE in intra-day trade on reports that a consortium, including Thailand’s Minor International, is considering an investment of about Rs 2.5 billion ($350 million) to acquire a majority stake in Indian hospitality firm.

The stock has zoomed 73 per cent in past three trading days from Rs 8.85 on November 22, 2018.

It touched a multi-year low of Rs 8.61 last Friday in intra-day trade on the BSE. READ HERE S&P index