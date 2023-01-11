JUST IN
15 mn Bitcoin stagnant in past 6 months amid cryptocurrency winter
Business Standard

'Vanishing act' by more than two dozen listed cos; BSE reaches out to firms

Companies had been non-compliant with listing requirements

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

The BSE has now given them the opportunity for a personal hearing in the first week of February

Asia’s oldest stock exchange has reached out to multiple companies that have been suspended for not meeting listing requirements, only for their communication to be returned undelivered from their registered office addresses.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:58 IST

`
