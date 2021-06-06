MSME engineering exporters seek PM's intervention on rising steel prices

-
ALSO READ
Mega steel plant in Odisha to bring wave of economic development: Pradhan
Govt ready for another cut in import duty on steel to tame prices
India ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines: PM
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
-
Engineering exporters in the MSME segment have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on rising steel prices, stating that the industry needs the alloy and other inputs at affordable rates so that export competitiveness of value-added products is maintained in the global markets.
In a letter to the prime minister, Ludhiana Hand Tools Association President S C Ralhan said that many of the competing countries, particularly China, provide support to manufacturing units by providing steel and other inputs at much reasonable prices to boost competitiveness of their engineering sector in the global markets.
He said that India is gradually losing out its markets to China in the value-added segment of exports and the recent growth visible in exports is largely on account of hike in the prices of metal and commodities.
A sharp decline is seen in the export trends of finished engineering goods, he said.
"In the given situation, the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) industry needs to be provided steel at reasonable prices so that export competitiveness of value-added products is maintained," Ralhan said in his letter.
He cautioned that if the prices would not come under control, a large number of manufacturers would be out of business and that could result in closure of factories, loss of employment.
He suggested the government consider setting up a raw material bank for MSMEs to provide steel and other key inputs to them by extending some kind of subsidy.
"An immediate decision is needed particularly as continuance of pandemic in the country has already resulted in closure of large number of MSMEs which will further increase, if immediate steps are not taken to provide steel gto them at most competitive price," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU