Vashi grain APMC asked to submit reopening plan by Maharashtra govt

The food grain market at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Vashi has agreed to review its closure from Monday after senior state government officials along with Konkan region Commissioner held an urgent meeting and advised not to keep the market yard close amid crisis.

In a meeting held on Saturday, Mandis had decided to keep market close from Monday. The significance of the Vashi grain APMC is that it supplied food grains to 1.84 crore Mumbai population, India’s most populous city.

State government officials insisted that market opening should take into account Mathadi labourers troubles which they raised (about their health amid Virus spread).

Vashi grain APMC official assured government that they will meet and discuss the reopening plan keeping in mind the safety standard and social distance norms for Mathadis and other market participants.



“The plan will be submitted on April 15 about reopening the market yard. However, government told market yard that it will be self regulated,” said Nilesh Veer, Director, Vashi grain APMC.

Deliveries from upcountry were unloaded in market today. However, before closure on Friday, 580 trucks full of grains sent to Kiran’s Shops in Mumbai, much higher than normal supply to ensure there is no shortage of food grain in the city.