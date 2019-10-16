NCDEX's turnover halved in two weeks over castor seed futures default

The turnover of National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), India’s largest futures trading platform for agricultural commodities, has declined by 54 per cent the past two weeks due to little interest on the part of traders in these commodities, after dozens of clients defaulted in castor seed contracts.

Total turnover on the exchange fell below the Rs 1,000-crore mark on Tuesday from Rs 2,179 crore recorded on September 30. The share of castor seeds, which was about a fourth of the total in September, at Rs 538 crore, came down to 8.9 per cent yesterday, at about Rs 75 crore.

“The decline in turnover is due to the elimination of defaulting clients. Brokers are strengthening their risk management systems to avoid such defaults. Once risk management is in place, new clients and members will join the trade,” said Vijay Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,

While the turnover on any exchange varies depending upon the volatility in commodity prices and traders’ interest in a specific product or sector as a whole. But, traders attribute the current decline to the impact of brokers’ disinterest in after they incurred huge losses in castor seed in the recent past.

“Dozens of commodity traders (clients) defaulted, following huge losses in castor seed contracts, which turned very volatile in September, creating panic in futures trading in The continuous change in regulations and levy of margins following their subsequent withdrawal left many brokers high and dry. Around a dozen brokers have either decided to stop trading in or are re-assessing the risk in this business,” said an industry expert.

An official from Ltd confirmed that his firm is re-assessing the business and has taken precautionary measures and stopped fresh position in agri futures.

A senior official at another large broking firm from Mumbai also confirmed it wan't accepting new orders from clients in the farm commodity space.

Some brokers claim to have lost all their working capital and taken a hit in multiples of the base minimum capital in castor seed trade.

An spokesperson said, “Recently, the Exchange has issued two circulars with regard to castor seed futures, wherein it has revised the concentration margin and given the details of applicability of ASM margin. The Exchange has started further strengthening risk management framework to avoid any such cases in future. The Exchange is interacting and consulting with the various stakeholders to understand their views and feedback on various steps initiated by the Exchange."

The Exchange will further strengthen ecosystem based on suggestions received from the market participants.”

A fortnight ago, the had increased margins to discourage the sale of castor seed, which hit the lower circuit six days in a row. The absence of buyers on the exchange platform raised apprehensions of cartelisation by bears in castor seed. The exchange has put the clients’ inventory on sale.

Meanwhile, about half a dozen brokers and some of their clients met Sebi officials recently to discuss ways to restore traders’ confidence in

A broker who was a member of the delegation, said on condition of anonymity, “Sebi officials did not favour the idea of a ban on castor seed contract, saying the suspension would send a wrong signal to the farm commodity futures market. The regulator is considering allowing mutual funds in agri commodities to deepen the market further.”

“Also, exchanges are in the process of starting indices trading by the end of current year. The suspension of contract will have a negative bearing on agri futures,” the Sebi official argued.