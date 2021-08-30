New F&O entrants in focus; IndiaMart, IEX, Can Fin surge up to 9%

Shares of companies that were included in the derivatives segment (Futures & Options contracts) on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from the new series that began last Friday, remained in focus for the second straight day as they rallied up to 9 per cent on the bourses in Monday's intra-day trade.

Among individual stocks, InterMESH, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Polycab India, Can Fin Homes, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) gained between 5 per cent and 9 per cent on the NSE.

Dixon Technologies, Ipca Lab, Oracle Financial Services Software and Syngene International among the 10 stocks that were included in the F&O segment were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty50 index was up 0.95 per cent at 16,863.75 points at 11:56 am. The move is expected to boost participation in these stocks as investors and institutions can hedge underlying positions in them.

The stock of HAL hit a record high of Rs 1,457, up 5.5 per cent on the NSE in intra-day trade today. The stock of the state-owned defence company surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,423.55 touched on August 14. In the past eight trading days, HAL has soared 37 per cent after the company said it has signed a $716 million deal with GE Aviation for procurement of 99 engines for manufacturing 83 LCA Tejas for Indian Air Force (IAF).

The stock of too hit a record high of Rs 471.70, up 9 per cent on the NSE. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 454.85 touched on July 23, 2021.

is India’s premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates. The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases the accessibility and transparency of the power market in India while also enhancing the speed and efficiency of trade execution.