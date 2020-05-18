Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Stimulus fails to excite, 9,000 a key support to watch

It was clearly a week of consolidation despite PM Modi announcing a gargantuan stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore. There was initial reaction seen at the opening on Wednesday; but did not have enough strength to buck the global trend. We kept sliding gradually throughout the remaining part of the week to eventually close with a cut of a per cent as compared to the previous weekly close.

It was disappointing to see our failing at higher levels despite such a massive trigger. Hence, it is clear now that market participants are focusing more on global developments and if market needs to see some uptick in the near term, we must have some relief with respect to US-China trade deal as well as the coronavirus pandemic. Till then Nifty is likely to remain in the range of 9,500-9,000. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen bears respecting the key support of 9,000 and every time we move closer to it, some buying tends to emerge. Hence, till the time we are holding 9,000, the bulls should remain hopeful; whereas on the other side, it would be important to see whether we break the higher boundary or not.

At this juncture, the pragmatic approach would be to stay light within the range and should focus more on potential movers. Despite market remaining in a range, we have seen good trading opportunities in few individual pockets throughout the week.

Stock recommendations:

NSE Scrip Code – ALEMBIC

View – Bullish

Last Close – Rs 53.80

Justification – In the week gone by, we witnessed consolidation with some negative bias in benchmark index; but lot of stocks from the broader market were on the move. ‘ALEMBIC’ was clearly one of them. In fact, in last few weeks, the stock has already given some stupendous recovery from sub-30 levels. Finally, on Friday, we witnessed a breakout from the ‘Bullish Cup and Handle’ pattern around 53 on a closing basis. Importantly, it is accompanied with humongous volumes, more than 10 times of its average daily volumes. This indicates immense participation in the counter and hence, we recommend this stock for a target of Rs 63 in the coming weeks. Traders can keep their stop losses at Rs 48

NSE Scrip Code – APOLLO HOSPITALS

View – Bullish

Last Close – Rs 1,355.30

Justification – Recently, the stock rallied from the levels of 1,047 to 1,465 and then it witnessed a price correction that got arrested around the 50 per cent retracement level of the above said rally. For the last few sessions after forming a base around the key support levels, prices have resumed the up move by forming a bullish candle stick pattern and by confirming a range breakout. The said breakout is supported by strong volumes. In addition, a bullish crossover is seen in the momentum oscillator i.e. RSIS along with its smoothened average suggesting a strong momentum up move in the near term. Looking at all the above evidence, we sense an outperformance by this counter and hence we recommend a buy at current levels for a target of Rs 1,510 over the next 14 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs 1,265.

Disclaimer: Sameet Chavan is Chief Analyst- Technical & Derivatives at Angel Broking Ltd. Views are personal.