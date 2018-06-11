Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Devang Shah for today's trade



CLOSE- 10767.65 (08.06.2018)





Market closed 3rd consecutive week in positive territory. It further consolidated in narrow range during the week with positive momentum. It looks like triangular consolidation kind of possibility in wave-ii as preferred wave count alternate in short term. Any kind of decline or short term consolidation is stock specific buying opportunity till short term reverses. One can expect higher levels targets as mentioned below in short to medium term.

Alternatively, has resistance around 10,800-10,900 levels, failed to sustain above these levels will open up alternate possibility of bigger triangular consolidation structure in wave-IV as per chart attached. It’s not my preferred alternate at current levels of market but one should closely watch out market behaviour at higher levels to finally conclude the same.

Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till trades above 10,417 levels and expecting targets in the range of 10,900-11,000 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in medium term.

Broader market, particularly midcap & small-cap indices started to show strength from crucial lower end channel support levels as mentioned last week. Sustainability of positive momentum particularly in broader market is an additional confirmation of for short term view of overall market. It’s a very good opportunity to build up portfolio in such kind of quality midcap/ small cap stocks at current levels.

closed weekly in positive territory. Its consolidating in range of around 26,200-26,900 levels. It looks like bullish triangular kind of consolidation for short term. It’s still outperforming at current levels of market. It made a high of around 27058.20 levels. It looks like impulsive 5 wave advance structure on daily chart . One can expect higher levels targets around 27,700 levels till it holds crucial support of 25,550 levels in short term & further above 29,600-30,000 levels in medium term. Any kind of decline is also buying opportunity for for short to medium term perspectives.

10,600 & 11,000 levels is strong support & resistance levels range respectively based on option open interest data for current month series. By looking at current structure, I feel market is going to surpass all time high soon on main indices & this rally will have time wise consolidation rather than price wise correction in short term. Any kind of such short term correction or consolidation is buying opportunity for medium to long term Investment perspectives till medium term reverses.

Momentum indicators Daily KST are in BUY & DAILY MACD are in sell indicating volatality to continue in short term. One should be stock specific & follow the trend with trail levels till it reverses. Close below short term reversal levels will lead to sharp correction till 9950-9800 levels on nifty & 32400-31800 levels on Sensex in short term.

Stock Picks:



DHFL- BUY

CLOSE – Rs 620.50

– Rs 645/680



closed weekly in positive territory. It’s at the verge of breakout near upper end of range. It’s outperforming in short term. It’s trading above 40 DMA. Its weekly momentum indicators are in BUY. One can BUY with of 590 for the of 645/680 levels in short term.

M&M- BUY

CLOSE – Rs 908.60

– Rs 925/940



closed weekly in positive territory. It’s outperforming in short term. It has wave-V up pending as per daily chart. Its daily momentum indicators care BUY. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with a of Rs 890 for the target of Rs 925/940 levels in short-term.

SUN TV- BUY

CLOSE – Rs 918

TARGET – Rs-960/980



closed the weekly in positive territory. Its look like end of medium term term correction. This consolidation looks like bullish triangular structure. Its daily momentum indicators are in BUY. It managed to found support near 200 DMA. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs 880 for the target of Rs 960/980 levels in short-term.

- BUY

CLOSE – Rs 767

TARGET – Rs 795/815



BATA closed the weekly in positive territory. It’s trading above 40 DMA. It looks like end of short term correction. Its daily momentum indicators are in BUY. Risk reward is favourable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs-740 for the target of Rs 795/815 levels in short-term.

- BUY

CLOSE – Rs 737.50

TARGET – Rs 760/780



closed the weekly in positive territory. It’s consolidating in narrow range. Its weekly momentum indicators are in BUY. Risk reward is favorable to BUY at current levels. One can BUY with a stop loss of Rs-710 for the target of Rs 760/780 levels in short-term.

Devang Shah: The author of www.trendtechno.com (Trade with Trend) and an independent market analyst.

Disclaimer: The analyst may / may not have a position in the scrips mentioned above

