-
ALSO READ
Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy HDFC, Jindal Steel & Power
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today
-
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
NIFTY VIEW
The daily trend in Nifty & Bank Nifty continues to be positive since 3 days. Market still does not have a clear trend. Crude & Rupee have been the market drivers, which brings in lot of uncertainty to the stocks. The support for the day is seen at 10570 while resistance is seen at 10680. A decisive break of 26000 would bring heavy weight banks like HDFC Bnk, Kotak Bank, etc. under pressure.
BUY MAH & MAH
CMP : Rs 870.25
TARGET : Rs 950
STOP LOSS : Rs 840
The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has indicated a decent upward movement with still further potential maintained for an upward rally from here on in the coming days. The indicators are favourable with a positive bias and also the stock has moved past the 34 WMA moving average and is poised for an up move. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 950 keeping a stop loss of 840.
BUY FILATEX
CMP : Rs 220.40
TARGET : Rs 248
STOP LOSS : Rs 205
The stock has made a good revival taking support at 186 which was at the significant 200 DMA levels and also a move past the 34 WMA has improved the sentiment with a positive bias and we anticipate the stock to rise still further in the coming days. A move past the level of 228 would bring about a breakout and can see fresh upside targets and with good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 248 keeping a stop loss of 205.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU