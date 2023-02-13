JUST IN
Brokerages raise ratings on Nippon, HDFC AMCs following better Q3 show

Among the four listed AMCs, two report profit growth in Q3, other two see a decline

Topics
Nippon | HDFC AMC | Q3 results

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Brokerages have raised their ratings on two of the top asset management companies (AMCs) in India — HDFC and Nippon Life India — after they managed to raise their profits in the third quarter of financial year 2022-23. While HDFC AMC's profit went up 2.7 per cent in the previous quarter, Nippon AMC's bottom line expanded 18 per cent.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:52 IST

