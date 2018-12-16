No power plant is facing coal shortage: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

No power plant is facing fuel shortages, especially those fired by coal and that off-take by power plants has grown 8-9 per cent toll October, Union power minister has said.

The minister also claimed that none of the thermal power plants have reported any loss of generation due to coal supply shortage.

"Coal stock at power plants has been sufficient for operations and none of the power plants have reported critical/super critical coal stock position," the minister told PTI late Saturday evening.

He said national miner has supplied 22 million tonne more fuel to power plants during April-October this fiscal than what it had supplied in the same seven months period a year ago.

Coal off-take by thermal plants has been growing at 8-9 per cent, he added.

Goyal, who is also the railway minister, was in Vadodara Saturday evening to dedicate the first railway university to the nation at the Pratapsingh Palace here.

A senior State Electricity Company official said thermal plants in the state have sufficient coal stock and have been running at full capacity since Diwali days.

It can be recalled that coal-fired power plants located in Wanakbori, Gandhinagar and Ukai in were facing severe coal shortages in September and October and were running at less than a day's stock and were on the verge of shuttering them.

During those months, the state was getting only one-fourth of its demand just four rakes of coal supplies a day from the committed 12 rakes, forcing the state to import more coal from Indonesia, leading to a 40 paise spike in per unit cost for end consumers.

But the supply is yet to normalise as the present daily quantity is only 8 rakes and not 12 rakes, state officials admitted.